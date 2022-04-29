Prep roundup: Harrison’s last-second goal lifts Ledford soccer

WALLBURG – Morgan Harrison scored with 2.9 seconds left in the second 10-minute overtime period to help Ledford defeat Central Davidson 2-1 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Ledford.

Samantha Flynn also had a goal and an assist while Julissa Alvarez added an assist for the Panthers (7-6-3 overall, 3-3 conference), who trailed 1-0 at halftime. Maddie Callahan made five saves in goal.

E. DAVIDSON, SALISBURY

SALISBURY – East Davidson fell 3-1 against Salisbury in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Salisbury.

The Golden Eagles dipped to 8-5-1 overall and 6-3 in the conference.

GLENN, W. FORSYTH

CLEMMONS – Glenn lost 9-0 against West Forsyth in Central Piedmont 4A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at West Forsyth.

The Ladycats fell to 0-10 overall and 0-6 in the conference.

OAK GROVE, ASHEBORO

ASHEBORO – Oak Grove fell 5-0 against host Asheboro in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer Wednesday.

The Grizzlies dipped to 5-8 overall and 3-3 in the conference.

S. GUILFORD, NE GUILFORD

GREENSBORO – Southern Guilford defeated Northeast Guilford 9-0 in Mid-State 3A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Southern.

Aaliyah Griffith scored four goals to lead the Storm (3-10, overall, 3-4 conference), who led 5-0 at halftime. Olivia Gaster added a goal and two assists, while Joanna Lozada had a goal and an assist.

Savannah Roberts also scored a goal. Vanessa Martinez Meza had two assists, while Katerine Crespo, Ashley Espitia Lopez and Emeli Martinez each had an assist.

THOMASVILLE, S. DAVIDSON

THOMASVILLE – Thomasville lost 2-0 against South Davidson in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Thomasville.

The Bulldogs moved to 0-10 overall and 0-7 in the conference.

TRINITY, UWHARRIE CHARTER

ASHEBORO – Trinity fell 5-2 against Uwharrie Charter in PAC 1A/2A girls soccer Wednesday at Uwharrie Charter.

The Bulldogs dipped to 4-10 overall and 2-6 in the conference.

TRACK

MID-PIEDMONT 3A CHAMPIONSHIP

LEXINGTON – Oak Grove won the boys team title and was third in the girls team scores while Ledford also posted two top-three finishes to highlight Wednesday’s Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference championship at Central Davidson.

Oak Grove scored 141 points to win the boys team total, followed by Ledford (130) and Central Davidson (115) in the six-team field. Asheboro won the girls team with 157 points, while Central Davidson had 93. Oak Grove and Ledford tied for third with 91 points in the six-team field.

Winning events for Oak Grove were: Evan Walters (boys 200 – 23.51), Luke Bowman (boys high jump – 6 feet), Jacob Murphy (boys pole vault – 13-6), Collin Frank (boys shot put – 42-7) and Ciara Major (girls discus – 94-7), plus the boys 4x800 (9:04.22), boys 4x100 (45.50) and boys 4x400 (3:43.23) relays.

Winning events for Ledford were: Laura Evans (girls 100 hurdles – 19:00), Quentin Green (boys 100 – 11.37), Isaac Reyna (boys 1600 – 4:46.14; boys 800 – 2:09.44; boys 3200 – 10:27.39), Brea White (girls 400 – 1:02.00) and Xavier Todd (boys discus – 113-7), as well as the girls 4x200 (1:54.93) and girls 4x400 (4:46.74) relays.

MID-STATE 2A CHAMPIONSHIP

HIGH POINT – TW Andrews earned a pair of second-place finishes in the team totals during Wednesday’s Mid-State 2A Conference championship meet at the High Point Athletic Complex.

West Stokes won the girls team title with 143 points, while Andrews was second with 128 and Walkertown was third with 88 in the seven-team field. West Stokes also won the boys team title with 174 points, followed by Andrews with 147 in second and Walkertown with 140 in third among the seven teams.

Winning events for Andrews were: Sania Johnson (girls 100 – 12.72), Nijayah Townes (girls 300 – 54.68), Ashley Bowman (girls triple jump – 29-11.00), Correy McManus (boys 100 – 10.77), Ja’Neil Harris (boys 200 – 22.51), John Shearin (boys 300 hurdles – 42.55) and Ta’Shaun Smith (boys triple jump – 41-09.00), as well as the girls 4x100 (51.98), girls 4x400 (5:04.64), boys 4x100 (44.29) and boys 4x200 (1:31.59) relays.

PAC 1A/2A CHAMPIONSHIP

TRINITY – Trinity won the boys team title to highlight Wednesday’s Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference championship meet at Wheatmore.

Trinity posted 147 points, followed by Providence Grove (116) and Randleman (113). Wheatmore was fourth with 77 points in the six-team field. Providence Grove won the girls title with 175 points, trailed by Randleman (120) and Wheatmore (92). Trinity was sixth with 21 points.

Winning events for Trinity were: Michael Connelly (boys 110 hurdles – 16.13), Dylan Hodges (boys 400 – 56.72; boys high jump – 6-02.00), David Makupson (boys 800 – 2:21.48) and Gavin Garcia (boys shot put – 39-02.75), as well as the boys 4x800 (9:45.24), boys 4x200 (1:38.12) and boys 4x400 (4:00.97) relays.

Winning events for Wheatmore were: Zach Hazelwood (boys 1600 – 5:10.09; boys 3200 – 11:21.69), Peyton Wilson (girls 200 – 28.42) and Rylee Reidling (girls discus – 84-08).

Trinity’s Dwayne Allen was named the conference’s boys team coach of the year.

AT WEST FORSYTH

CLEMMONS – Glenn finished third in the boys team scores in Wednesday’s Central Piedmont 4A Conference meet at West Forsyth.

West Forsyth won the boys team total with 119 points, followed by Parkland (58), Glenn (47) and RJ Reynolds (28). West also won the girls scores with 115 points, trailed by Parkland (62), Reynolds (48) and Glenn (21).

Winning events for Glenn were: John Marsh (boys high jump – 5 feet, 10 inches) and Jahnaul Ritzie (boys shot put – 49-3; boys discus – 127-10), as well as the girls 4x200 (1:49.84), girls 4x100 (52.67) and boys 4x100 (43.88) relays.

BASEBALL

SW GUILFORD, CEDAR RIDGE

HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford edged Cedar Ridge 7-6 in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Southwest.

JJ Parsons had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs to lead the Cowboys (16-7), who led 7-4 through three innings. Tanner Royals added a double and two RBIs, while Tye Rauber had two hits, including a double.

Tyler Shafer and Joe Specht had a hit and an RBI. Connor Hartigan got the pitching win, striking out eight in 6 1/3 innings. Royals picked up the save, retiring the two batters he faced in the seventh.

OAK GROVE, C. DAVIDSON

MIDWAY – Oak Grove fell 9-3 against Central Davidson in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball Wednesday at Oak Grove.

The Grizzlies fell to 8-6 overall and 5-3 in the conference.

S. GUILFORD, E. GUILFORD

GREENSBORO – Southern Guilford lost 12-1 against Eastern Guilford in Mid-State 3A Conference baseball Wednesday at Southern.

The Storm moved to 6-15 overall and 5-8 in the conference.

THOMASVILLE, LEXINGTON

LEXINGTON – Thomasville won 12-0 in five innings against host Lexington in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball Wednesday.

Jaylen Henry had three hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs to lead the Bulldogs (2-17 overall, 2-9 conference). Matthew Bankhead, who doubled twice, and DeShawn Holman, who doubled once, each had two hits and two RBI, while Owen Callicut had two hits and an RBI. Bankhead struck out seven while allowing one hit and one walk.

WHEATMORE, PROVIDENCE GROVE

FRANKLINVILLE – Wheatmore lost 5-1 against Providence Grove in PAC 1A/2A baseball Wednesday at Providence Grove.

Mason Rich had two hits while Rylan Smith had a hit and an RBI for the Warriors (6-14 overall, 3-8 conference). Payton Mooney had a hit and a walk, while Cam Hinson and Clay Hill each had a hit. Rich struck out four in five innings pitched.

SOFTBALL

SW GUILFORD, WALKERTOWN

HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford lost 11-3 against Walkertown in nonconference softball Wednesday at Southwest.

The Cowgirls, who trailed 4-0 through three innings, dipped to 13-7 overall.

OAK GROVE, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL

TROY – Oak Grove won 18-0 in six innings against Montgomery Central in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball Wednesday at Montgomery Central.

Jordan Swaim had a double, a home run and four RBIs to lead the Grizzlies (11-6-1 overall, 5-3 overall), who totaled 18 hits. Shae Grainger and Chloe Watkins, who doubled, each had two hits and four RBIs.

Carly White, Lexi Weisner and Alissa Russ each had three hits and an RBI, while Allie Johnston had a hit and two RBIs. Grainger struck out seven in earning the complete-game win.

TRINITY, RANDLEMAN

RANDLEMAN – Trinity lost 21-0 against Randleman in PAC 1A/2A softball Wednesday at Randleman.

The Bulldogs moved to 2-17 overall and 0-11 in the conference.

BOYS GOLF

AT HPCC-WILLOW CREEK

HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day fired a team score of 131 to highlight Wednesday’s match against The Burlington School at High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek course.

Jaxson Morgan shot an even-par 36 to lead the Wildcats, followed by Henry Erikson (45), Jacob Johnson (50) and Bo Brigman (58).

BOYS TENNIS

BISHOP McGUINNESS, CHERRYVILLE

KERNERSVILLE – Fourth-seeded Bishop McGuinness swept 13th-seeded Cherryville 9-0 on Wednesday at Fourth of July Park in the first round of the NCHSAA 1A West boys tennis dual team playoffs.

Luca Pestana (6-0, 6-0), Joshua Hanflink (6-1, 6-0), Timothy Hackman (6-0, 6-0), Evan Sturgill (6-0, 6-0), Grant Wilson (6-1, 6-0) and Connor Whalen (6-1, 6-3) won in singles. Pestana/Hackman (8-0), Hanflink/Sturgill (8-2) and Wilson/Karsten Palmer (8-0) won in doubles.

The Villains (13-1) advanced to face fifth-seeded Thomas Jefferson in the second round.

WESTCHESTER CD, CALVARY DAY

WINSTON-SALEM – Westchester Country Day defeated Calvary Day 7-2 in PTAC boys tennis Wednesday at Hanes Park.

Max Verellen (6-3, 6-4), Holland Shoaf (6-3, 6-1), Harry Georgiadis (6-0, 6-1) and Ben Hunsberger (6-3, 6-3) won in singles for the Wildcats. Verellen/Clark Clodfelter (8-6), Preston Kendrick/Shoaf (8-3) and Georgiadis/Hunsberger (8-2) won in doubles.

LACROSSE

BISHOP McGUINNESS, CEDAR RIDGE

HILLSBOROUGH – Bishop McGuinness lost 8-7 in overtime against Cedar Ridge in nonconference boys lacrosse Wednesday at Cedar Ridge.

Andrew Gaylord scored four goals to lead the Villains (16-4). Matthew Cetrone added a goal and an assist, while Tanner Cave and Miles Fuehler each had a goal. Mason Payne had an assist.

RAGSDALE, W. GUILFORD

JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale lost 21-0 against Western Guilford in Metro Conference boys lacrosse Wednesday at Ragsdale.

The Tigers fell to 0-14 both overall and in the conference.

In the girls match, Ragsdale lost 9-5 against Southeast Guilford. The Tigers dipped to 2-10 both overall and in the conference.