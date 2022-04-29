ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Kisses Pete Davidson in Courthouse as Blac Chyna Defamation Case Goes to Jury

By Miami Standard News Staff
miamistandard.news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinutes after Kim Kardashian’s legal fate was delivered to the hands of a jury late Thursday, the reality TV star bolted out of a Los Angeles courtroom and into the arms of boyfriend Pete Davidson. The reality TV star seemed relieved when she greeted Davidson with a hug...

