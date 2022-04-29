Longtime Analyst Mel Kiper was Barred from NFL Draft Over Vaccine Status
By Miami Standard News Staff
2 days ago
Mel Kiper, ESPN’s longtime lead NFL draft analyst, was unable to attend this year’s event because he had not received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. The NFL draft, which is being held in Las Vegas, does not have a vaccine mandate for attendees. “I...
The first three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft are complete, with the final four rounds set to begin at 12 noon ET on Saturday. Following Day 2 of the NFL Draft, ESPN expert Mel Kiper revealed his winners and losers from Friday night. Kiper’s winners from the night include...
Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins is the wife and now widow to late Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback, Dwayne Haskins. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. It was reported Saturday morning that the athlete was walking on Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when he got struck by...
The 2022 NFL draft is being held Thursday through Saturday and every New York Giants draft pick will be analyzed here. The draft will be held in Las Vegas on the strip in the area adjacent to Caesars Forum two years after it was initially scheduled. The 2020 NFL draft was turned into a virtual event because of COVID-19.
The 2022 NFL Draft is taking place in Las Vegas this weekend, and the league is dealing with an issue just hours before the draft begins. On Thursday, NFL Network's Peter Schrager appeared on Good Morning Football and revealed the NFL is dealing with a "little curveball" due to the high winds taking place in the area. Tom Pelissero was with Schrager and gave more information on the weather.
The Utes’ Devin Lloyd made program history on Thursday night. He became the first former Utah linebacker to be a first-round NFL draft pick, when the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Lloyd with the 27th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. The Jaguars, who took Georgia defensive end Travon Walker...
He didn’t hear his name called during the 2022 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean that wide receiver Johnny Johnson III won’t get a chance to prove himself at the next level.
Now that the draft is over, Johnson has been signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent. He will now go through training camp with the Texans and work to earn a roster spot going into the fall.
Johnson totaled 139 receptions for 1,928 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns during his five seasons in Eugene, and his experience and craftiness should give him a realistic chance at earning at least a practice squad role for Houston during the 2022 NFL season.
Oregon WR Johnny Johnson III has agreed to terms with Houston Texans
— James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) May 1, 2022
Johnson was joined by a litany of other Oregon UDFA, including Verone McKinley (Miami) Anthony Brown and Devon Williams (Ravens) CJ Verdell (Colts) and George Moore (Packers).
They of course begin their pro career at the same time as Kayvon Thibodeaux, who went No. 5 overall to the New York Giants.
List
8 players who could keep Oregon Ducks' streak of first-round picks alive in 2023 NFL Draft
Two veteran NFL quarterbacks were released following the conclusion of the draft earlier this weekend. The 2022 NFL Draft from Las Vegas, Nevada ended on Saturday. Rounds four through seven took place on Saturday afternoon. Following the 2022 NFL Draft, two veteran quarterbacks were released by their respective teams. The...
We’ve moved further into the 2022 NFL draft and we have another Ohio State player that has gone off the board with the selection of defensive end Tyreke Smith. The Seattle Seahawks decided to pull the trigger on the 6-foot, 3-inch, 265-pound defensive end out of Cleveland in the fifth round as the No. 158 overall pick.
It’s been something of an adventure for Scotland native edge rusher David Ojabo, and not always of the pleasant variety. The Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy outside linebacker had to wait his turn and develop — especially because he was new to football — before he could showcase his superior athleticism. But, in his third year with Michigan football, he finally got to do just that.
