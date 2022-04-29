ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Longtime Analyst Mel Kiper was Barred from NFL Draft Over Vaccine Status

By Miami Standard News Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMel Kiper, ESPN’s longtime lead NFL draft analyst, was unable to attend this year’s event because he had not received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. The NFL draft, which is being held in Las Vegas, does not have a vaccine mandate for attendees. “I...

ESPN

New York Giants NFL draft picks 2022: Analysis for every selection

The 2022 NFL draft is being held Thursday through Saturday and every New York Giants draft pick will be analyzed here. The draft will be held in Las Vegas on the strip in the area adjacent to Caesars Forum two years after it was initially scheduled. The 2020 NFL draft was turned into a virtual event because of COVID-19.
2022 NFL Draft Already Thrown a Curveball Hours Before Draft Is Set to Begin

The 2022 NFL Draft is taking place in Las Vegas this weekend, and the league is dealing with an issue just hours before the draft begins. On Thursday, NFL Network's Peter Schrager appeared on Good Morning Football and revealed the NFL is dealing with a "little curveball" due to the high winds taking place in the area. Tom Pelissero was with Schrager and gave more information on the weather.
Oregon WR Johnny Johnson III signed by Houston as undrafted free agent

He didn’t hear his name called during the 2022 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean that wide receiver Johnny Johnson III won’t get a chance to prove himself at the next level. Now that the draft is over, Johnson has been signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent. He will now go through training camp with the Texans and work to earn a roster spot going into the fall. Johnson totaled 139 receptions for 1,928 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns during his five seasons in Eugene, and his experience and craftiness should give him a realistic chance at earning at least a practice squad role for Houston during the 2022 NFL season. Oregon WR Johnny Johnson III has agreed to terms with Houston Texans — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) May 1, 2022 Johnson was joined by a litany of other Oregon UDFA, including Verone McKinley (Miami) Anthony Brown and Devon Williams (Ravens) CJ Verdell (Colts) and George Moore (Packers). They of course begin their pro career at the same time as Kayvon Thibodeaux, who went No. 5 overall to the New York Giants. List 8 players who could keep Oregon Ducks' streak of first-round picks alive in 2023 NFL Draft
2 Veteran NFL Quarterbacks Released This Weekend

Two veteran NFL quarterbacks were released following the conclusion of the draft earlier this weekend. The 2022 NFL Draft from Las Vegas, Nevada ended on Saturday. Rounds four through seven took place on Saturday afternoon. Following the 2022 NFL Draft, two veteran quarterbacks were released by their respective teams. The...
David Ojabo selected in 2022 NFL draft

It’s been something of an adventure for Scotland native edge rusher David Ojabo, and not always of the pleasant variety. The Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy outside linebacker had to wait his turn and develop — especially because he was new to football — before he could showcase his superior athleticism. But, in his third year with Michigan football, he finally got to do just that.
