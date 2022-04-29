Longtime Analyst Mel Kiper was Barred from NFL Draft Over Vaccine Status

He didn’t hear his name called during the 2022 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean that wide receiver Johnny Johnson III won’t get a chance to prove himself at the next level. Now that the draft is over, Johnson has been signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent. He will now go through training camp with the Texans and work to earn a roster spot going into the fall. Johnson totaled 139 receptions for 1,928 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns during his five seasons in Eugene, and his experience and craftiness should give him a realistic chance at earning at least a practice squad role for Houston during the 2022 NFL season. Oregon WR Johnny Johnson III has agreed to terms with Houston Texans — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) May 1, 2022 Johnson was joined by a litany of other Oregon UDFA, including Verone McKinley (Miami) Anthony Brown and Devon Williams (Ravens) CJ Verdell (Colts) and George Moore (Packers). They of course begin their pro career at the same time as Kayvon Thibodeaux, who went No. 5 overall to the New York Giants. List 8 players who could keep Oregon Ducks' streak of first-round picks alive in 2023 NFL Draft

