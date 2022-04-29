ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 03:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Columbia; Eastern Dutchess; Eastern Greene; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Schenectady;...

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Yadkin DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia, north central and northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Alleghany, Amherst, Appomattox, Bath, Bedford, Botetourt by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Alleghany; Amherst; Appomattox; Bath; Bedford; Botetourt; Buckingham; Campbell; Charlotte; Craig; Floyd; Franklin; Halifax; Henry; Montgomery; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia, north central and northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
Flood Warning issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 08:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/abr. The next statement will be issued Monday afternoon by 530 PM CDT. Target Area: Brown The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Dakota James River At Columbia affecting Brown County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River At Columbia. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water reaches the base of the levee at the Columbia Park * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Saturday, April 30 the stage was 14.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Saturday was 14.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.4 feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then rise to 17.5 feet Friday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BROWN COUNTY, SD
High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 02:51:00 SST Expires: 2022-05-01 15:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Advisory is now in effect * SURF...Surf heights of 10 to 13 feet is impacting all shores of the islands. * TIMING...through at least Monday * IMPACTS...large surfs and strong rip currents. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 251 VAVEAO ASO SA ME 1 2022 ...Ua iai nei le Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...O galu maualuluga e 10 i le 13 futu o le a aafia ai pea gataifale o motu uma. * TAIMI...seia oo i le Aso Gafua. * AAFIAGA...E maualuluga galu ma malosi le aave o le sami FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
ENVIRONMENT
Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 09:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 83.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 80.5 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 83.9 Sun 8 AM 83.4 82.9 82.1 Falling
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 09:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 12:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carroll; Chariton; Linn; Livingston The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Petite Saline Creek near Boonville affecting Cooper County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Grand River near Sumner affecting Linn MO, Chariton, Livingston and Carroll Counties. Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. For the Big Creek...including Blairstown...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Blackwater River...including Valley City, Blue Lick...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Grand River...including Pattonsburg, Gallatin, Chillicothe, Sumner, Brunswick...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Petite Saline Creek...including Boonville...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Grand River near Sumner. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Bottomland 1 to 2 miles south of the gage begins to flood. At 26.0 feet, Rural land adjacent to the river is flooded. At 28.0 feet, Rural roads are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 30.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.8 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARROLL COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

