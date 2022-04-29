Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 09:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 12:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carroll; Chariton; Linn; Livingston The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Petite Saline Creek near Boonville affecting Cooper County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Grand River near Sumner affecting Linn MO, Chariton, Livingston and Carroll Counties. Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. For the Big Creek...including Blairstown...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Blackwater River...including Valley City, Blue Lick...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Grand River...including Pattonsburg, Gallatin, Chillicothe, Sumner, Brunswick...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Petite Saline Creek...including Boonville...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Grand River near Sumner. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Bottomland 1 to 2 miles south of the gage begins to flood. At 26.0 feet, Rural land adjacent to the river is flooded. At 28.0 feet, Rural roads are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 30.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.8 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CARROLL COUNTY, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO