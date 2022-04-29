ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The origin of Ahmad Gardner’s ‘Sauce’ nickname

By Brian Costello
 2 days ago

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WCb6A_0fNmySUv00 Jets take Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner with No. 4 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Jets new cornerback arrives with a flashy game and an equally flashy name.

Ahmad Gardner was taken No. 4 overall by the Jets in Thursday night’s NFL Draft , but you won’t find many people calling him Ahmad. He is known as “Sauce” Gardner.

He explained the history of the nickname recently to the NFL Network. He said the nickname came from one of his youth football coaches, Curtez Harris.

“Little league football,” Gardner said. “I had the moves. I was playing running back. I was saucy with the juke moves.”

Get the latest updates on every New York Jets pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, plus hometown analysis from the New York Post.

When Harris saw Gardner’s moves, he called him “A1 Sauce Sweet Feet Gardner.” That was later shortened to “Sauce.”

Now, he will be known as Big Apple Sauce.

