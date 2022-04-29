Whitefish sweeps Flathead

Whitefish swept Flathead in a pair of duals Thursday that were made up from a previous cancellation.

The Bulldog boys won 8-0, with Aaron Dicks victorious at No. 1 singles and Mason Kelch and Finn Stagg winning their doubles match.

For Flathead, Alexis Kersten and Patricia Hinchey scored victories at No. 1 and 2 girls singles. Isabella Parrott went three sets with Whitefish’s Alivia Lusko in her No. 3 singles match, but Lusko edged her 10-5 in the final set.

Doubles pair Tallory Workman and Addie Oehlerich were also winners for Whitefish.

Boys

Whitefish 8, Flathead 0

Singles

Aaron Dicks (WF) def. Kutuk White 6-0, 6-1; Joe Brandt (WF) def. Quaid Ring 6-4, 6-1; Austin Gunset (WF) def. Cody Ramer 6-2, 6-1; Neal Bernat (WF) def. Holden Askvig 6-0, 6-0, Luke Roberts (WF) def. Thomas Konopka 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles

Mason Kelch/Finn Stagg (WF) def. Quaid Ring/Jack Thompson 6-2, 6-2; Dane Hunt/Jesse Burrough (WF) def. Tyler Shawback/Ezias Bailey 6-0, 6-0; Thad Smith/Buren Bust (WF) def. Steven Baker/Maverick Huestis 7-5, 6-4.

Girls

Whitefish 7, Flathead 2

Singles

Alexis Kersten (Flathead) def. Anyah Cripe 6-0, 6-2; Patricia Hinchey (Flathead) def. Lauren Brown 7-6, 6-1; Alivia Lusko (WF) def. Isabella Parrott 7-6, 6-4, 10-5;

Emma Shaffer (WF) def. Elle Westover 6-3, 6-4; Maile Vine (WF) def. Cece Winkn 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles

Tallory Workman/Addie Oehlerich (WF) def. Abby Clark/Sophie Dykhuizen 6-2, 6-3; Emma Trieweiler/Elliette Haigh (WF) def. Kathryn Butson/Kylie Amundson 6-1, 6-2; Ashley Gunset/Lauren Solem (WF) def. Graci White/Natalie Haag 6-0, 6-0; Piper Dudley/Sophie Olson (WF) def. Delilah Esick/Rebecca Vosen 6-1, 6-1.