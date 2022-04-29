McIntyre hits walk-off HR, Twins top Mariners

WHITEFISH — Jake McIntyre hit a walk-off solo home run to lead off the 10th inning Wednesday, lifting the Glacier Twins over Mission Valley 3-2 in American Legion baseball.

The two Class A teams fought to a 2-2 tie after six innings, and the score stayed there until McIntyre — who doubled in Mikey Glass with the Twins’ first run, in the first — hit a 3-1 pitch out to left.

That made a winner of Kellen Kroger, Glacier’s fourth pitcher who struck out one in two scoreless innings of relief.

The Twins (2-0) led 2-1 after Josiah Ruther’s RBI single in the third; Alex Muzquiz, who started the game on the mound for Mission Valley, tripled and scored on Dawson DuMont’s sacrifice fly in the sixth.

DuMont also drove in the first Mariners run with a sacrifice fly in the first.

Seven pitchers saw action, and all of them threw well: DuMont had throw three innings for the Mariners and had fanned six ahead of McIntyre’s shot.

Glacier’s next action is a 9-inning home game with Libby on May 4, at 5:30 p.m. Mission Valley plays the Loggers Saturday in Libby, in a doubleheader that starts at 1 p.m.

Mission 100 001 000 0 - 2 6 0

Glacier 101 000 000 1 - 3 7 1

Alex Muzquiz, Cole Wadsworth (5), Dawson DuMont (7) and Espn Fisher. Talon Murphy, Hayden Meehan (4), Mason Peterson (7), Kellen Kroger (9) and Connor Venezio.

MISSION VALLEY MARINERS — Xavier Fisher 1-4, Alex Muzquiz 2-5, DuMont 0-5, E.Fisher 0-3, Dylan Davis 2-4, W. Wadsworth 0-4, Keyen Nash 0-5, Cymain Kauley 0-4, Aiden Gfroerer 0-1, C. Wadsworth 1-3.

GLACIER TWINS — Mason Peters 0-3, Mikey Glass 1-4, Jake McIntyre 2-5, Josiah Ruther 1-4, Kroger 0-4, Meehan 1-2, Owen Shilling 1-4, Venezio 1-4, Murphy 0-2, Maddox Muller 0-1, Ethan Austin 0-0.

2B — Glass, McIntyre, Schilling. 3B — Muzquiz. HR — McIntyre. RBIs — DuMont 2, McIntyre 2, Ruther.