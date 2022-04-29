ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kernan deals, Allen homers, Glacier wins

By Daily Inter Lake
 2 days ago

MISSOULA — Alli Kernan threw five solid innings and Zoey Allen’s two-run home run highlighted an eight-run sixth inning, as Glacier downed Missoula Hellgate 13-2 in a Western AA softball game Thursday.

The Wolfpack, 5-5 overall and 2-5 in league, rapped out 16 hits against Hellgate pitcher Tahina Samuela, but needed a big inning — seven runs scored after a two-out error by the Knights in the sixth — to put things away.

Sammie Labrum had three hits, including an RBI triple in the sixth that made it 8-2. She scored three times. Allen’s homer made it 12-2.

Brookyn Imperato and Teagan Powell also had three hits, and Imperato scored three times. Emma Cooke hit a 2-run double in the fifth. Ella Farrell drove in three runs for the Pack.

Kernan got the win, allowing six hits and two walks. She struck out five. Morgan Vivian threw a spotless sixth inning, and the game ended under the mercy rule. Hellgate fell to 0-10, 0-6.

Glacier’s next action is Tuesday at 7 p.m., at defending State A champion Polson.

Glacier 111 028 - 13 16 3

Hellgate 000 020 - 2 6 3

Alli Kernan, Morgan Vivian (6) and Brooklyn Imperato. T Samuela and J James.

GLACIER — Nakiah Persinger 1-4, Sammie Labrum 3-4, Emma Cooke 1-2, Ella Farrell 1-3, Zoey Allen 1-4, Imperato 3-4, Avery Anderson 2-4, Mady Osler 0-0, Teagan Powell 3-4, Kernan 1-3, Vivian 0-0, Bella Hodous 0-0.

MISSOULA HELLGATE — Samuela 0-3, M Petrino 1-3, S Kane 2-3, F Soden 2-3, S Gervais 0-1, James 0-3, S Huber 0-3, J Eppich 0-2, Nagel 0-1, E Boelman 1-3.

2B — Cooke, Anderson, Persinger, Powell, Kane, Boelman. 3B — Labrum. HR — Allen. RBIs — Farrell 3, Powell 2, Allen 2, Labrum, Cooke, Anderson, Kane.

