ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canucks' Brock Boeser: Key in comeback win

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Boeser scored a pair of goals on five shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog on track to return for Game 1 of playoffs

Colorado Avalanche star forward and captain Gabriel Landeskog hasn't played since he underwent knee surgery back on March 14, but coach Jared Bednar told reporters on Tuesday Landeskog would hopefully be back "with the group here sometime this week" as the 29-year-old works toward returning for the postseason tournament that begins next week.
DENVER, CO
NHL

LA Kings @ Vancouver Canucks: How to Watch

Ahead of a first round matchup against Edmonton, the Kings finish off the regular season in Canada against Canucks. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vancouver Canucks:. When: Thursday, April 28 at 7:00 pm PT. Where: Rogers Arena (Vancouver, British Columbia) Watch: Bally Sports West.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

3 Game Essentials | Kraken vs. Sharks | April 29

Players and coach give props to Kraken faithful ahead of Friday's Fan Appreciation Night. Plus, Jordan Eberle on turnaround seasons. Friday is Fan Appreciation Night at Climate Pledge Arena with the final home game of the inaugural season. But, believe it, players and coach Dave Hakstol have highly valued the Kraken faithful all season long.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Boeser
NHL

Hischier and Subban to Return Tonight vs. Wings | PRE-GAME STORY

The Devils finish the 2021-22 season with a home finale against the Detroit Red Wings Friday night. The club will be holding its annual fan appreciation night, featuring special warmup jerseys and partner activations. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET and you can watch on MSG+ or listen on the...
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

Clips and Quotes: Edmonton Oilers beat Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in the shootout

On the Oilers setting a franchise record of 15 straight games without a regulation loss on home ice, riding momentum: “It’s big. I think the way we’ve been playing the last little while, 2.5 months, it’s all building towards what we’re going to be stepping into on Monday. I think we’re in a good position, we’re a confident group and we know what’s expected of us and what our systems are. We’re ready and excited to execute it.”
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings waive F Taro Hirose

It looks as though forward Taro Hirose‘s time with the Detroit Red Wings has come to an end. According to multiple reports, they’ve placed him on waivers ahead of tonight’s regular-season finale against the New Jersey Devils:. Hirose, who was signed by the Red Wings in 2018,...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Malkin, Letang help Penguins defeat Blue Jackets, 5-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored his 20th goal of the season and had an assist, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 Friday night in the season finale to clinch third place in the Metropolitan Division. Kris Letang, Brian Boyle, Evan Rodrigues and Marcus Pettersson...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL

LIVE BLOG: Oilers vs. Canucks

Get minute-by-minute updates as the Oilers close out the regular season at Rogers Place against the Canucks. The Edmonton Oilers close out the regular season on home ice at Rogers Place on Friday night against the Vancouver Canucks. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One & Pacific or listen...
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers 5: Takeaways from the 2021-22 Season

A season that felt like it lasted an eternity finally came to an official end on Friday night as the Flyers closed out the 2021-22 schedule with a 4-2 loss against the Ottawa Senators. The offseason will present its challenges for a team in need of an overhaul and massive...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Will miss season finale

Anderson (undisclosed) will not dress for Friday's game against visiting Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Dustin Tokarski has been named the starter for Buffalo's season finale, with the recently recalled Michael Houser backing up. The 40-year-old Anderson managed to record 17 wins in his first season with the Sabres, recording a 3.12 GAA and .897 save percentage along the way.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Picks up two points in win

Karlsson recorded a goal and an assist in Friday's 7-4 win over St. Louis. Karlsson scored early in the third period before adding an assist three minutes later on a Jonathan Marchessault goal. The goal was the 29-year-old center's first in six games. Karlsson finishes the season with 12 goals and 23 assists in 67 games.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Jeff Blashill out as Red Wings head coach after seven seasons

Jeff Blashill will not return as the head coach of the Detroit Red Wings next season. On Saturday afternoon, Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman announced that the team will not renew the contracts of Blashill, assistant coach Doug Houda, and goaltending coach Jeff Salajko. Blashill, 48, had been in...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: One of each Friday

Pacioretty scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and served two PIM in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Pacioretty was involved in the first and last goals of the game. The winger recorded three goals and four helpers in the last six contests of the season, but the Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. The 33-year-old dealt with numerous injuries throughout the campaign, which limited him to 19 goals, 37 points, 148 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 39 appearances. Staying healthy will be the biggest key for him to have a bounce-back effort in 2022-23.
NHL
Yardbarker

Canucks assign Podkolzin, Martin, Silovs, Lockwood to Abbotsford, waive Petan and Dries

The Vancouver Canucks have assigned Vasily Podkolzin to the Abbotsford Canucks, the club announced on Saturday. Podkolzin, 20, will join Abbotsford for its upcoming run in the 2022 Calder Cup playoffs. The 2019 first-round pick amassed 14 goals and 26 points in 79 National Hockey League games as a rookie with Vancouver this season.
NHL
NHL

RELEASE: Oilers, Kings first-round schedule announced

EDMONTON, AB - The NHL has released the schedule for the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, including the Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings series starting on Monday. Game 5 @ Rogers Place: Tuesday, May 10, TBD (if necessary) Game 6 @ Crypto.com Arena: Thursday, May 12, TBD (if...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Conn Smythe favorite for each playoff team selected by NHL.com

Barkov, Crosby, MacKinnon, McDavid, Matthews among choices to win postseason MVP. It's not easy to pick the Conn Smythe winner after the Stanley Cup is claimed each season. Expected stars and unexpected contributors joining together to state their case as the MVP of the NHL postseason. It's even harder to...
NHL
NHL

Blashill won't return as coach of Red Wings next season

Was second longest-tenured in NHL; Detroit failed to make playoffs each of past six seasons. Jeff Blashill will not return as coach of the Detroit Red Wings next season, the team announced Saturday. The Red Wings failed to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in six of the 48-year-old's seven seasons...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy