Vibrant City Church to give away gas cards on Saturday

By Jose Franco
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Vibrant City Church will be blessing drivers with gas cards this weekend.

On Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. members of Vibrant City Church will be handing out $25 gas cards to the first 200 cars that show up.

It’s happening at the 7-Eleven gas station on Brundage Lane and H Street. Members of the church say it’s a chance for them to help others that might going through hard times.

United Way leaves city’s southwest for new downtown home in Historic Bakersfield Californian Building

“If god has blessed you to be a blessing to others, then why not?” Yolanda Pritchett of the church said. “Everyone has been struggling with the gas prices being so high so if we can do something to let people know that we care.”

Church members will also handout sack lunches for people who need a meal.

