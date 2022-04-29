Canucks' Spencer Martin: Collects comeback win

The Arizona Coyotes 2021-22 season came to an end at Gila River Arena in what looked to be a long night for fans as they fell behind early… yet still won. It was ironic that the last game at Gila River was against the Nashville Predators… just as it was for the first game in the arena in 2003. The times at first didn’t seem to change a thing. The Preds were dominating and ran up four goals in less than seven minutes. Starting goalie Karel Vejmelka was expeditiously yanked. And as it turned out that was the best decision head coach André Tourigny made all night. Harri Sateri came to the rescue and didn’t allow a goal in the Coyotes’ amazing 5-4 comeback victory. It was the Coyotes’ third consecutive win after dropping 10 straight, including two overtime losses. Such is life in a rebuild.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 11 HOURS AGO