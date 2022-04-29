ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canucks' Spencer Martin: Collects comeback win

 2 days ago

Martin stopped 33 of 35 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings. Martin gave up...

Jeff Blashill’s future uncertain as Red Wings wrap up season

The Detroit Red Wings wrap up the season Friday in New Jersey in what could be Jeff Blashill’s final game as head coach. Deciding Blashill’s fate tops general manager Steve Yzerman’s offseason priority list. It took the club 10 days following last year’s final game to announce Blashill’s extension. A decision likely won’t take that long this time.
Bruins top prospect Fabian Lysell dominating WHL playoffs for Vancouver

Boston Bruins fans are focused on the present right now with the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs set to begin early next week, but there are also reasons to be optimistic about the team's future. One of them is the performance of top prospect Fabian Lysell. Boston's 2021 first-round draft pick...
Mittelstadt's OT goal leads Sabres past Blackhawks, 3-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Casey Mittelstadt scored 2:07 into overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night in the final game for two non-playoff teams. Tage Thompson scored his 38th goal for the Sabres, and defenseman Owen Power, the No. 1...
Thatcher Demko
Seattle takes on San Jose on 4-game losing streak

LINE: Kraken -121, Sharks +100; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Seattle will try to stop its four-game losing streak when the Kraken take on San Jose. The Kraken are 13-35-0 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is last in the Western Conference averaging just 4.4 assists per game. Vince Dunn leads the team with 28 total assists.
Devin Shore scores lone SO goal, Oilers beat Canucks 3-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Devin Shore scored the lone shootout goal and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Friday night while resting star forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in the regular-season finale. Edmonton will face the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the...
NHL
Clips and Quotes: Edmonton Oilers beat Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in the shootout

On the Oilers setting a franchise record of 15 straight games without a regulation loss on home ice, riding momentum: “It’s big. I think the way we’ve been playing the last little while, 2.5 months, it’s all building towards what we’re going to be stepping into on Monday. I think we’re in a good position, we’re a confident group and we know what’s expected of us and what our systems are. We’re ready and excited to execute it.”
NHL
Sabres' Craig Anderson: Will miss season finale

Anderson (undisclosed) will not dress for Friday's game against visiting Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Dustin Tokarski has been named the starter for Buffalo's season finale, with the recently recalled Michael Houser backing up. The 40-year-old Anderson managed to record 17 wins in his first season with the Sabres, recording a 3.12 GAA and .897 save percentage along the way.
Arizona Coyotes 2021-22 Season: Rebuilds Are Like This

The Arizona Coyotes 2021-22 season came to an end at Gila River Arena in what looked to be a long night for fans as they fell behind early… yet still won. It was ironic that the last game at Gila River was against the Nashville Predators… just as it was for the first game in the arena in 2003. The times at first didn’t seem to change a thing. The Preds were dominating and ran up four goals in less than seven minutes. Starting goalie Karel Vejmelka was expeditiously yanked. And as it turned out that was the best decision head coach André Tourigny made all night. Harri Sateri came to the rescue and didn’t allow a goal in the Coyotes’ amazing 5-4 comeback victory. It was the Coyotes’ third consecutive win after dropping 10 straight, including two overtime losses. Such is life in a rebuild.
Flyers 5: Takeaways from the 2021-22 Season

A season that felt like it lasted an eternity finally came to an official end on Friday night as the Flyers closed out the 2021-22 schedule with a 4-2 loss against the Ottawa Senators. The offseason will present its challenges for a team in need of an overhaul and massive...
Golden Knights' Evgenii Dadonov: Dishes pair of helpers

Dadonov provided two assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Dadonov ended his three-game point drought Friday. The 33-year-old winger had an up-and-down first season with the Golden Knights. Overall, he posted 20 goals, 23 assists, 177 shots on net, 65 hits and a plus-4 rating, but it took a noticeable surge after the trade deadline --16 points in as many games -- to make his season numbers look more respectable. He has one year left on his contract, but Dadonov could be a trade candidate if the Golden Knights need to free up cap space.
NHL
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: One of each Friday

Pacioretty scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and served two PIM in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Pacioretty was involved in the first and last goals of the game. The winger recorded three goals and four helpers in the last six contests of the season, but the Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. The 33-year-old dealt with numerous injuries throughout the campaign, which limited him to 19 goals, 37 points, 148 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 39 appearances. Staying healthy will be the biggest key for him to have a bounce-back effort in 2022-23.
Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Missing season finale

Pickard (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Friday's season finale against the Devils. Pickard will finish the year having gone 1-1-0 while posting a sub-par 4.29 GAA and .875 save percentage through three top-level appearances. He'll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and he'll likely have to settle for a two-way contract in order to continue playing in North America.
Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown: New competition at receiver

