The British Virgin Islands (BVI) is in the spotlight after its premier, Andrew Fahie, was arrested in Miami, Florida, accused of drug trafficking and money laundering.Mr Fahie, Oleanvine Maynard - who is the managing director of the BVI’s port authority - and the latter’s son Kadeem Maynard were all arrested on charges of conspiring to import more than 5kg of cocaine into the US after reportedly being caught up in a sting operation at the city’s airport by undercover Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents posing as traffickers.The BVI, situated to the east of Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands...

U.K. ・ 2 DAYS AGO