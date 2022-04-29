ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Reckitt price hikes drive better than expected sales growth

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Ylna_0fNmrNwD00

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group (RKT.L) beat first-quarter sales expectations on Friday, having increased prices to offset soaring raw material costs and flat volumes.

Consumer goods manufacturers from Procter & Gamble (PG.N) to Nestle (NESN.S) have for months sought to raise prices in the face of higher supply chain and commodity expenses, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine having also driven energy prices to record highs.

The maker of Lysol cleaning products and Durex condoms said that cost inflation has increased to percentages in the "high teens". The company had said in February that full-year costs had risen by about 11% and it expected expenses to be higher in 2022. read more

"The input environment remains highly volatile and unpredictable," Reckitt said. "It has become more adverse since our last market update in February due to the ongoing war in Ukraine."

Reckitt raised prices by 5.3% during the quarter and said it now expects full-year like-for-like net revenue growth towards the upper end of its forecast of 1-4%.

"We're very conscious of our competitive position, of our price gaps versus competitors," Chief Executive Laxman Narasimhan said on a media call. "We're looking at price points and ensuring consumers have a range of price points."

The company expects full-year adjusted operating margins in line with current market expectations of 22.9%.

Quarterly like-for-like sales rose 5.6%, ahead of the 1.5% growth analysts had expected in a company-supplied poll.

"It's a strong, broad-based beat ... They're able to take the pricing (measures) they need to offset input cost pressures this year and still grow market share," Barclays analyst Iain Simpson said, adding that companies far and wide are having to raise their prices.

Reporting by Richa Naidu Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

PepsiCo raises revenue forecast on boost from price increases

April 26 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday and raised its full-year forecast on steady demand for its sodas and snacks even in the face of several rounds of price increases. Pandemic-induced disruptions to the global supply chain and runaway inflation have sent costs...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Harley-Davidson stock falls after earnings decline in line with expectations, while revenue beat

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. HOG, +3.17% fell 1.4% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the motorcycle maker reported first-quarter profit that matched expectations but revenue that beat, as supply chain inflation and production challenges resulting from semiconductor availability weighed on earnings. Net income fell to $223 million, or $1.45 a share, from $259 million, or $1.68 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.45. Revenue grew 5.1% to $1.50 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.31 billion, as motorcycle segment (HDMC) revenue increased 5.8%, with parts and accessories revenue rising 10.7% to $166 million. Retail motorcycle sales rose 2.3% to 45,200 motorcycles, as 4.6% drop in North America, which was impacted by production shortages, was offset by a 28.6% jump in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a 15.5% increase in Asia Pacific and 14.3% rise in Latin America. For 2022, the company affirmed its HDMC revenue growth outlook of 5% to 10%. The stock has slipped 3.2% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Unilever warns of more price hikes as cost pressures build

April 28 (Reuters) - Unilever (ULVR.L) raised prices by over 8% in the first quarter and warned more hikes were on the way as the maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice cream lifted its cost inflation forecast for the second half of the year due to the Ukraine conflict.
BUSINESS
UPI News

U.S. markets close flat; Meta stock surges after-hours on mixed Q1 earnings

April 27 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed mostly flat in a volatile day of trading as investors awaited earnings from Facebook parent Meta. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 61.75 points, or 0.19%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.21%. The Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 0.01% after declining 3.95% on Tuesday to fall into bear market territory while reaching its lowest level since December 2020.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nestle#Procter Gamble#Consumer Goods#Thomson Reuters#Reckitt Benckiser Group#Lysol#Durex
hypebeast.com

Apple Beats Expectations in Q2 With $97 Billion USD Revenue

Apple has released its revenue results for the second quarter. This March marked the company’s best yet, with $97.3 billion USD in revenue, a 9% jump from this time last year. On an earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook deemed Q2 earnings “better than we anticipated.”. The quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
geekwire.com

Amazon earnings preview: Analysts bullish despite rising costs and inflation

Amazon is facing rising costs, unionization efforts by warehouse employees, and a tight labor market. But analysts are still bullish about the company’s business. The Seattle tech giant will report its first quarter earnings Thursday afternoon. Wall Street expects revenue of $116.3 billion, up from $108.5 billion in the year-ago period, and earnings per share of $8.07, down from $15.79.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Skechers Beats Expectations With Q1 Sales of $1.82 Billion

Click here to read the full article. After setting sales records in 2021, Skechers is seeing more encouraging results this year. The comfort-focused footwear brand reported earnings on Tuesday for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. Skechers reported quarterly sales of $1.82 billion, up 26.8% from last year. Net earnings for the first quarter were $121.2 million. Diluted earnings per share were $0.77, up 22.2% year over year. Both sales and earnings exceeded expectations from analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance, which predicted revenues of $1.69 billion and earnings per share of $0.72. Skechers’ shares were up over 4% in after hours...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CBS News

U.S. stocks take sharp plunge ahead of major tech earnings

Stocks fell in Tuesday afternoon trading as markets remain turbulent amid a busy week of earnings from some of the nation's biggest companies, including Microsoft and Apple. The S&P 500 closed down 2.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 809 points, or 2.4%, to 33,240 and the Nasdaq plunged nearly 4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 11% so far in April and is on track for its worst calendar month since the financial crisis in 2008. It is also now down about 21% from its record set in November.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Ford Rides Higher Vehicle Prices to Strong Quarter, Maintains Forecast

DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co posted better-than-expected quarterly results on Wednesday and maintained its profit forecast for the year, citing strong vehicle pricing that partly offset higher costs and inflation. Chief Financial Officer John Lawler called the performance "mixed," saying continued chip shortages hit the company hard, especially on its...
DETROIT, MI
International Business Times

Analysis-Banks Lag Bond Yield Surge As Recession Worries Trump Cheap Valuations

Expectations of rising interest rates have failed to lift valuations of European bank shares languishing at near two-decade lows as a worsening growth outlook weighs on the broader finance industry. Rising bond yields are a boon for banks as they tend to boost interest income but the strongest two-month jump...
MARKETS
Reuters

Meta shares surge after Facebook ekes out user growth

April 27 (Reuters) - Facebook rebounded from a drop in users early this year and its parent Meta (FB.O) posted a profit ahead of Wall Street targets, defying low investor expectations with a quarterly report that sent shares up 20%. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also said that the company would...
MARKETS
Reuters

U.S. consumer sector braces for slowing demand as inflation bites

April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer goods firms, including P&G and Coca-Cola, are preparing for an impending slowdown in demand as runaway inflation fuels a surge in prices of everything from toothpaste to sodas and hammers the spending power of Americans. Companies, including Gillette-maker P&G (PG.N), PepsiCo (PEP.O) and Hershey...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Phillips 66 beats profit estimates, to resume share buybacks

April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Phillips 66 (PSX.N) on Friday promised to resume share buybacks in the current quarter, after posting a quarterly profit that surpassed Wall Street expectations as demand for fuel and refined products hovered near pre-pandemic levels. Western sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine have tightened...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

416K+
Followers
321K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy