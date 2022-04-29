ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herrin, IL

Registered sex offender faces new charges in Herrin, IL

 2 days ago

A Herrin, IL man has been arrested for sex crimes against a child. 29-year-old Raymond Helderman...

