ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chargers' Brandon Staley on Zion Johnson: 'Our top player on board at 17'

By alexkatson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IMFLy_0fNmpiLm00

Head coach Brandon Staley took to the podium to give fans some insight on new Charger Zion Johnson.

“We’re really looking for power players on offense, particularly inside”

Staley emphasized Johnson’s journey from non-scholarship Davidson, where he started as a 255-pound tight end, to Boston College, where he ended his career as a 320-pound guard. With 10 ⅝” hands, 34” arms, and 32 reps of 225 lbs on the bench press, Johnson stood out to the Bolts as a “really strong player”, per Staley. Staley also expressed optimism about the power of the interior offensive line, citing Matt Feiler and Corey Linsley as the other two parts of a “really impressive trio”.

“If we hadn’t taken Zion Johnson, it was gonna happen shortly after us”

Staley let us in on the Chargers’ thought process, which was that they felt as though Johnson was coming off the board sooner rather than later. He called it “rare” that an interior lineman is thought of as highly as Johnson. Staley also said that while the Chargers were obviously focused on acquiring the best player at 17, their focus was on the offensive line. Instead of reaching for a tackle, the Bolts chose to stick to their guns and take Johnson, who Staley described multiple times as a “complete football player”.

“He was the top player on our board at 17”

Staley described the decision to pick Johnson as “unanimous”, as he was the highest-rated player left on the Chargers board as they came on the clock by both the scouting and coaching staffs. He mentioned Johnson’s exploits at the Senior Bowl, where the former Eagle excelled at both guard and center, and in Boston, where the pro-style system exposed the Chargers staff to “things that translate to the NFL level”. Staley also let everyone know that Johnson “aced” the interview process in addition to being an on-field standout.

Takeaways

Chargers fans should be thrilled to have Johnson in the building. The former computer science major has shown the smarts, toughness, and well-rounded game worthy of a first-round pick and day one starter in Los Angeles. It’s interesting that his spot will seemingly be at right guard, which remained open until today since the Chargers hadn’t brought back Oday Aboushi, who missed part of the season with a torn ACL. The fact that Staley emphasized Feiler as a cornerstone of the interior trio means that Trey Pipkins or a later draft pick could be the Week 1 starting right tackle.

It can be hard for fans to get excited about offensive line picks this high in the draft, and understandably so. But with how glowingly Staley talked about Johnson in Thursday’s presser, it’s hard not to be excited about his potential as a Charger. With Rashawn Slater firmly entrenched on the left side and Feiler, Linsley, and Johnson making up the interior, LA has four high-caliber offensive linemen to protect Justin Herbert and open lanes for Austin Ekeler in 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaquan Brisker says Chicago Bears got steal of the draft

The second round of the 2022 NFL draft saw a pair of Penn State defensive stars hear their names called as official draft picks. Safety Jaquan Brisker was a second-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in a move to help give an immediate boost to the pass defense. And according to Brisker, the Bears got quite a bargain by drafting the former Nittany Lion standout. “They just got the steal of the draft,” Brisker said when reacting to his big draft news on Twitter the next day. “So blessed and thankful to be here, Bears nation you won’t be disappointed.” Brisker...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Guns#American Football#Bolts
FanSided

Steelers: Kenny Pickett already has budding rivalry with Ravens rookie

NFL Draft picks Kenny Pickett and Kyle Hamilton take their college rivalry to the AFC North, with Pickett to the Steelers and Hamilton to the Ravens. The Pittsburgh Panthers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have endured a fierce rivalry since 1909, and the teams have met regularly since 1982. Notre Dame leads the series with a 49–21–1 record, and former Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton is not about to let former Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett forget it.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Eagles fans don't seem to agree on the Jordan Davis pick

The Eagles nabbed one of the 2022 NFL Draft's biggest names on Thursday night, adding Georgia DL Jordan Davis at No. 13 overall. Davis was expected to go in the Top 20 on Thursday night because of his combination of size, strength, and surprising athleticism for such a large man. It should feel like a super solid pick from Howie Roseman.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jalen Wydermyer to sign with Buffalo Bills

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies Tight End Jalen Wydermyer went undrafted. A poor pre-draft athletic testing process caused a major shock to Wydermyers draft stock, and ultimately he didn’t hear his name called over the weekend. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Wydermyer would be signing with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Wydermyer will have the opportunity to join a great offense in Buffalo, and will get to catch passes from quarterback Josh Allen. If his play in Buffalo reflects his play in college station and not his performance in shorts at the combine, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 things to know about new Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert

With Michael Gallup likely missing the start of the season and the loss of Amari Cooper, wideout was a well-established need for the Dallas Cowboys entering the 2022 NFL draft. Although the addition of James Washington helped soften the blow, this offense was still missing a reliable playmaker opposite CeeDee Lamb going into this season.
MOBILE, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter's reaction to TE Jake Ferguson being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys

On Saturday afternoon, former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys with the 129th pick. Ferguson was a constant threat as both a run-blocker and receiving threat for the Badgers as their starting tight end since 2018. Last season, Ferguson finished with 450 receiving yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 46 receptions.
ARLINGTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Cincinnati Bengals draft class: All 6 picks made

The Cincinnati Bengals made just six picks in the 2022 NFL draft, taking a defense-heavy approach from the opening gun. Cincinnati entered with more, yet traded away a late-rounder to move up in the second round, then traded up again in the fifth round. That was part of an effort to upgrade the defense after free agency had focused on the offensive line.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
150K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy