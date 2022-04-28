ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The value of that #10 pick might be decreasing as the draft nears.

Warriors World
 2 days ago

Normally, a #10 pick would be worth nearly all the draft picks Kansas City got...

forums.warriorsworld.net

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Draft: Round 1 pick, trade recap with Day 2 (Rounds 2 and 3) updated order

The 2022 NFL draft was expected to have one of the most unpredictable first rounds in recent history. With no draft-day trades through the first 10 selections things were going par for the course, but the action soon picked up. A record-breaking nine Round 1 draft-day trades would eventually take place. including the Eagles sending picks No. 18 and 101 for Titans star wide receiver AJ Brown.
NFL
The Detroit Free Press

NFL draft 2022 tracker: All the draft picks from Round 1

Looking for 2022 NFL draft TV channel and updates, we've got you covered Thursday evening with news and analysis from the league's top reporters and media accounts. Jacksonville for the second straight year has the No. 1 pick. The Jaguars took quarterback Trevor Lawrence in 2021. They took Travon Walker, Georgia defensive end,...
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Jets’ draft pick may close door on widely-rumored trade

The New York Jets likely put an end to trade speculation linking them to Deebo Samuel with one of their draft picks Thursday. The Jets selected Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson with the No. 10 pick in the NFL Draft. The Jets had offered that pick to the 49ers in exchange for Deebo Samuel, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, but essentially closed the door on that trade by drafting Wilson.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
ESPN

NFL draft 2022: Rumors of potential picks, trades, and moves

The 2022 NFL draft is finally here (8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN App). After many mock drafts and an offseason of big moves in free agency, it's almost time for the commissioner to announce the picks in Las Vegas. Liberty's Malik Willis is likely the first quarterback drafted, with Pittsburgh's...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grading the Colts' draft pick trade with Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts traded their second-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings while adding an extra pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. This now gives the Colts three selections on Day 2 of the draft. While there were some intriguing prospects on the board like wide receiver Skyy Moore, the Colts got very strong value in terms of draft picks.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deebo
Akron Beacon Journal

The Baker Mayfield mess: Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry's biggest mistake

BEREA — Andrew Berry finds himself in the midst of his biggest mistake as Browns' general manager. And it didn’t have to be this way. It is not Berry’s fault that the Browns traded for Houston Texas quarterback Deshaun Watson despite the 22 pending civil cases for sexual assault or sexual misconduct during massage appointments that Watson faces. It is not Berry’s fault that the Browns gave Watson a record-setting $230 million guaranteed contract over five years to lure him after he’d already turned them down.
CLEVELAND, OH
KSN News

Chiefs add three more in second and third rounds of NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Kansas City Chiefs traded back four spots and took Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night, giving quarterback Patrick Mahomes a potential replacement for Tyreek Hill. The Chiefs sent the No. 50 pick to the Patriots to move back to […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Seahawks draft picks 2022: All of Seattle’s selections, NFL draft results, team order

One of the biggest moves this NFL offseason came when the Seattle Seahawks traded away their franchise quarterback. One week after head coach Pete Carroll said the Seahawks had “no intention” of trading Russell Wilson, the QB was acquired by the Denver Broncos. Seattle received quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and multiple draft picks including 2022 first, second and fifth-round picks from Denver in exchange for Wilson and a 2022 fourth-round draft pick. As a result, the Seahawks will enter the 2022 NFL season with a new starting quarterback for the first time since the 2011 season.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Draft Picks#Salary Cap#Stress#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL

2022 NFL Draft: Day 1 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Grading teams' drafts immediately after the event is necessary in order to provide the proper evaluation of their actions in the moment. Waiting three years to evaluate draft classes, without accounting for how the decision was viewed at the time, usually leads to revisionist history. If a prospect is considered...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy