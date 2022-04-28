The value of that #10 pick might be decreasing as the draft nears.

The 2022 NFL draft is about to wrap things up with a busy Day 3, and the Chicago Bears are gearing up to add three new rookies to their draft class. Chicago has just six draft picks, including none in the first round for the third time in the last four years. But the Bears did make three selections on Day 2 of the draft, including two in the second round.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO