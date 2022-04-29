ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Trump's 'Putin's a genius' remark needs context

By Julian Eure
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 2 days ago

Some say that Donald Trump’s calling Vladimir Putin’s invasion “genius” was crazy. I say that it depends on context.

If Trump’s goal is to rule the world, and if three other “strongmen” have that same goal, it is probable that the four “geniuses” will succeed. Once the four macho guys rule the world, four will reduce themselves to three, because each has an insatiable desire for power.

For the same reason, the three will reduce themselves to two. Then two will reduce themselves to one. Then the world ruler will have everyone else killed. Then that isolated, lonely man, having no one left to conquer but himself, and realizing that he is unable to rule himself, will die of frustration.

Let’s hope that the creator of the next Garden of Eden will have something better in mind.

JIM BRIDGES

Elizabeth City

Government
The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

