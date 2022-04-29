ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Burlington-South Burlington, VT Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNmomPx00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Burlington-South Burlington metropolitan area, located in Vermont, a total of 242 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 111 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Burlington metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Franklin County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Franklin County stands at 135 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Burlington-South Burlington metro area, Franklin County ranks among the bottom 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in Vermont where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Franklin County, VT 135 66 20,279 9,942
2 Chittenden County, VT 106 171 20,360 32,994
3 Grand Isle County, VT 72 5 15,520 1,081

