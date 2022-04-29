ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

These Are the Counties in the Abilene, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNmoh0K00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Abilene metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 885 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 521 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Abilene metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Taylor County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Taylor County stands at 528 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Abilene metro area, Taylor County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Taylor County, TX 528 720 22,892 31,213
2 Callahan County, TX 523 72 20,886 2,876
3 Jones County, TX 468 93 23,146 4,604

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Severe storms to target Midwest on Saturday

The risk of severe weather, including isolated tornadoes through this weekend, will focus on portions of the central United States that have seen few to no violent storms thus far this spring, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Meanwhile, some areas of the hard-hit South Central and Southeast regions should catch a welcome...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Devastating tornado rips through Kansas destroying hundreds of homes - as 40 million people across US remain under severe storm threat

Following a devastating tornado that crashed down in Andover, Kansas, 40 million Americans remain under severe storm threat as two separate weather systems move through over a dozen states. On Friday a devastating tornado ripped through Kansas leaving the city of Andover with extensive damage as it leveled multiple homes...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Abilene, TX
Government
Local
Texas Health
County
Taylor County, TX
Abilene, TX
Health
State
Texas State
Taylor County, TX
Government
Abilene, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Government
City
Abilene, TX
Taylor County, TX
Health
natureworldnews.com

Weather Warning for Severe Thunderstorms Issued for Kansas and Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms are looming over Kansas and Oklahoma after US meteorologists issued their latest weather warning, prompting the risks of the downpour of large hailstones, strong winds, and twisters in the mentioned states and their surrounding areas. Severe Thunderstorms. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - Storm Prediction Center...
OKLAHOMA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Here’s How Rich Texas Residents Are Compared to the Nation

The United States is in a period of historic inflation. The consumer price index rose by 8.5% over the 12 months ending in March 2022, the fastest increase in over four decades. Though it is not keeping pace with inflation, income is also on the rise in the United States. Personal income per capita in […]
TEXAS STATE
BBC

Kansas tornado inflicts heavy damage and leaves thousands without power

A tornado has been filmed tearing through part of the US state of Kansas, with pictures showing cars crumpled into buildings and homes without roofs. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Midwest states including Kansas, Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska. In the city of Wichita, the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Geography#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

Towns Where Car Theft Is Dropping the Fastest

Motor vehicle theft, one of the most serious offenses tracked by the FBI, is on the rise in the United States. There were a total of 810,400 motor vehicle thefts nationwide in 2020, up 12% from the previous year and the most in over a decade.  Motor vehicle theft can be either the theft or […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kansas tornado generated 165 mph winds as it destroyed homes

The tornado that damaged more than more than 1,000 buildings in south-central Kansas generated winds up to 165 mph and carved a path of destruction nearly 13 miles long.The National Weather Service said the tornado that caused extensive damage Friday mostly in the Wichita suburb of Andover and injured several people rated an EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita scale it uses to assess tornadoes.Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said that at least 300 to 400 buildings were destroyed by the storm as part of a total of 1,074 buildings that were damaged. The Weather Service said the tornado was...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Powerful tornado barrels into path of 960 buildings in Kansas

A powerful tornado tore through the Wichita area of Kansas on Friday night, barreling into the path of almost 1,000 buildings, injuring several residents and leaving thousands without power.The “direct tornado strike” began in Sedgwick County before travelling into Andover, flattening dozens of structures on its way, officials said at an early morning press conference on Saturday.Emergency responders are still working to determine the extent of the damage but around 960 buildings are known to have been in the tornado’s path.Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said that so far they had counted around 50 to 100 damaged buildings in Sedgwick...
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

113K+
Followers
71K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy