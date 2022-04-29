These Are the Counties in the Hattiesburg, MS Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Hattiesburg metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 537 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 361 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Hattiesburg metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Perry County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Perry County stands at 532 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Hattiesburg metro area, Perry County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in Mississippi where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Perry County, MS 532 64 25,283 3,041 2 Forrest County, MS 414 313 29,140 22,006 3 Lamar County, MS 261 160 28,386 17,379

