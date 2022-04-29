ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

These Are the Counties in the Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNmoOQd00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Charleston-North Charleston metropolitan area, located in South Carolina, a total of 1,877 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 247 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, in some parts of the city the per capita death rate is more in line with the national average.

The broader Charleston metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Dorchester County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Dorchester County stands at 316 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Charleston-North Charleston metro area, Dorchester County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Dorchester County, SC 316 491 35,994 55,962
2 Charleston County, SC 238 939 28,384 112,033
3 Berkeley County, SC 214 447 24,794 51,835

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
North Charleston, SC
Health
Dorchester County, SC
Health
County
Dorchester County, SC
Charleston County, SC
Coronavirus
Dorchester County, SC
Coronavirus
City
North Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Government
Charleston, SC
Government
Charleston, SC
Coronavirus
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston County, SC
Health
Charleston, SC
Health
Charleston County, SC
Government
Dorchester County, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
beckershospitalreview.com

4 states reporting unusual hepatitis cases among children

Physicians and health experts are closely monitoring an outbreak of acute hepatitis that's affected more than 150 children in 12 countries, including the U.S. As of April 23, at least 169 cases had been reported involving children ages 16 and younger. The underlying cause of the illnesses is unknown, though some suspect an adenovirus is to blame. At least 74 of the 169 children with hepatitis have tested positive for adenovirus, according to the World Health Organization.
ALABAMA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Here’s How Rich Texas Residents Are Compared to the Nation

The United States is in a period of historic inflation. The consumer price index rose by 8.5% over the 12 months ending in March 2022, the fastest increase in over four decades. Though it is not keeping pace with inflation, income is also on the rise in the United States. Personal income per capita in […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

How Current COVID-19 Cases in Ohio Compare to the Nation

The omicron variant brought new daily cases of COVID-19 to all time highs in the United States. Though omicron appears to have peaked, the virus is still spreading. Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 80,334,000 confirmed cases of the […]
OHIO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The City Where Families Pay the Least for Housing

The U.S. housing market has exploded. Over the last two years, home prices have risen as much as 20% a month, year over the previous year. Home prices have moved out of range for many families. The median price of an existing home in America has risen above $350,000 for the first time. Several factors […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

Cities With the Longest Commutes

The share of Americans working from home skyrocketed during the pandemic. A recent Gallup study found that 45% of full-time workers in the United States – and two-thirds of white-collar workers – were doing their job remotely at least some of the time. The shift is proving to be a positive development for millions of […]
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where Car Theft Crimes Are Dropping the Fastest

Motor vehicle theft, one of the most serious offenses tracked by the FBI, is on the rise in the United States. There were a total of 810,400 motor vehicle thefts nationwide in 2020, up 12% from the previous year and the most in over a decade.  Motor vehicle theft can be either the theft or […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

The Cities With the Highest Rent

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic – hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation. According to the Economic […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Road in America

The national road and highway system in America was a patchwork for decades. That changed with the passage of the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956. Today, it is widely known as the Dwight D. Eisenhower National System of Interstate and Defense Highways. It created common standards for the highways in the system for the first […]
NEWPORT, OR
WausauPilot

100s of US urban areas will become rural with new criteria

Hundreds of urban areas in the U.S. are becoming rural, but it’s not because people are leaving. It’s just that the U.S. Census Bureau is changing the definition of an urban area. Under the new criteria, more than 1,300 small cities, towns and villages designated urban a decade ago would be considered rural.
POLITICS
WDBO

Researchers returning for assessment of last US slave ship

MOBILE, Ala. — (AP) — Researchers are returning to the Alabama coast near Mobile to assess the sunken remains of the last slave ship to bring captive Africans to the United States more than 160 years ago. The Alabama Historical Commission says a team will begin a 10-day...
MOBILE, AL
beckershospitalreview.com

US flu hospitalizations continue to rise: CDC report

Flu activity varies across the nation, with New Mexico reporting the highest test positivity levels. Flu hospitalizations also rose for the 12th week straight, according to the CDC's latest FluView report. Nine CDC updates:. 1. Of all specimens tested in a clinical lab, 7.8 percent were positive for the flu...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

113K+
Followers
71K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy