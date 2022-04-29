ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

These Are the Counties in the Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNmoNXu00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 1,278 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 327 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Gulfport metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Harrison County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Harrison County stands at 327 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula metro area, Harrison County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in Mississippi where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Harrison County, MS 327 663 26,477 53,649
2 Jackson County, MS 326 463 26,005 36,931
3 Hancock County, MS 326 152 26,206 12,226

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Here’s How Rich Texas Residents Are Compared to the Nation

The United States is in a period of historic inflation. The consumer price index rose by 8.5% over the 12 months ending in March 2022, the fastest increase in over four decades. Though it is not keeping pace with inflation, income is also on the rise in the United States. Personal income per capita in […]
TEXAS STATE
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
County
Harrison County, MS
City
Biloxi, MS
Gulfport, MS
Health
Biloxi, MS
Government
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Health
Harrison County, MS
Coronavirus
City
Pascagoula, MS
Harrison County, MS
Health
Pascagoula, MS
Health
Local
Mississippi Government
Harrison County, MS
Government
Gulfport, MS
Coronavirus
Gulfport, MS
Government
Pascagoula, MS
Government
Biloxi, MS
Health
City
Gulfport, MS
Pascagoula, MS
Coronavirus
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Americans
AL.com

State suing Family Dollar after rat infestation closes stores in Alabama, other states

Arkansas is suing Family Dollar after the discovery of a rat infestation prompted the closure of 400 stores, including locations in Alabama. The lawsuit, filed Thursday by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, accuses the chain and parent company Dollar Tree of deceiving customers, negligence and engaging in a conspiracy that allowed the infestation at the West Memphis facility to occur, the AP reported. That “misconduct” exposed people to “hazardous, adulterated and contaminated products,” the lawsuit said.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 326,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
NASHVILLE, TN
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 326,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
TODAY.com

CDC issues alert for severe hepatitis in kids: What parents need to know

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a health advisory about a cluster of nine cases of unusual, severe hepatitis in kids in Alabama. Two cases have also been identified in North Carolina and dozens more in Europe, NBC News reported. At least one child has died, according to the World Health Organization. The agency did not say in which country the death occurred.
ALABAMA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

113K+
Followers
71K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy