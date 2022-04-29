ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

These Are the Counties in the Brunswick, GA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNmoJ1000 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Brunswick metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 551 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 472 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Brunswick metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Brantley County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Brantley County stands at 582 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Brunswick metro area, Brantley County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Brantley County, GA 582 108 22,310 4,141
2 Glynn County, GA 483 406 27,574 23,155
3 McIntosh County, GA 262 37 17,358 2,451

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
24/7 Wall St.

How Current COVID-19 Cases in Georgia Compare to the Nation

The omicron variant brought new daily cases of COVID-19 to all time highs in the United States. Though omicron appears to have peaked, the virus is still spreading. Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 80,334,000 confirmed cases of the […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brantley County, GA
Local
Georgia Health
Brunswick, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Brunswick, GA
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Brunswick, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Government
24/7 Wall St.

Here’s How Rich Texas Residents Are Compared to the Nation

The United States is in a period of historic inflation. The consumer price index rose by 8.5% over the 12 months ending in March 2022, the fastest increase in over four decades. Though it is not keeping pace with inflation, income is also on the rise in the United States. Personal income per capita in […]
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Metros Where Families Pay the Most for Child Care

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many parents with children under the age of 18 left the workforce. With schools across the country shifting to remote learning, it made more financial sense for many parents to give up their job and stay home with their children rather than pay for child care – especially as child care […]
RELATIONSHIPS
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where Car Theft Crimes Are Dropping the Fastest

Motor vehicle theft, one of the most serious offenses tracked by the FBI, is on the rise in the United States. There were a total of 810,400 motor vehicle thefts nationwide in 2020, up 12% from the previous year and the most in over a decade.  Motor vehicle theft can be either the theft or […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Axios

COVID cases rise across bulk of the U.S.

COVID cases are on the rise in all but six states and Washington, D.C., as the Omicron subvariant continues to spread across the U.S. The big picture: Case rates and hospitalizations are still well below pandemic highs, prompting NIAID director Anthony Fauci to say this week that the nation is out of a "full-blown explosive pandemic phase."
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Geography#Americans#Ga
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

113K+
Followers
71K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy