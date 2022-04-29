ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

These Are the Counties in the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNmoI8H00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 568 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 377 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Elizabethtown metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Larue County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Larue County stands at 502 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox metro area, Larue County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Larue County, KY 502 71 26,349 3,730
2 Hardin County, KY 399 431 30,147 32,587
3 Meade County, KY 233 66 20,490 5,804

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Knox, KY
Local
Kentucky Health
Fort Knox, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
City
Elizabethtown, KY
County
Larue County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Elizabethtown, KY
Health
Elizabethtown, KY
Government
Larue County, KY
Government
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 326,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 326,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

Here’s How Rich Texas Residents Are Compared to the Nation

The United States is in a period of historic inflation. The consumer price index rose by 8.5% over the 12 months ending in March 2022, the fastest increase in over four decades. Though it is not keeping pace with inflation, income is also on the rise in the United States. Personal income per capita in […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TODAY.com

CDC issues alert for severe hepatitis in kids: What parents need to know

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a health advisory about a cluster of nine cases of unusual, severe hepatitis in kids in Alabama. Two cases have also been identified in North Carolina and dozens more in Europe, NBC News reported. At least one child has died, according to the World Health Organization. The agency did not say in which country the death occurred.
ALABAMA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

How Current COVID-19 Cases in Utah Compare to the Nation

The omicron variant brought new daily cases of COVID-19 to all time highs in the United States. Though omicron appears to have peaked, the virus is still spreading. Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 80,334,000 confirmed cases of the […]
UTAH STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Cities With the Longest Commutes

The share of Americans working from home skyrocketed during the pandemic. A recent Gallup study found that 45% of full-time workers in the United States – and two-thirds of white-collar workers – were doing their job remotely at least some of the time. The shift is proving to be a positive development for millions of […]
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where Car Theft Crimes Are Dropping the Fastest

Motor vehicle theft, one of the most serious offenses tracked by the FBI, is on the rise in the United States. There were a total of 810,400 motor vehicle thefts nationwide in 2020, up 12% from the previous year and the most in over a decade.  Motor vehicle theft can be either the theft or […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Road in America

The national road and highway system in America was a patchwork for decades. That changed with the passage of the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956. Today, it is widely known as the Dwight D. Eisenhower National System of Interstate and Defense Highways. It created common standards for the highways in the system for the first […]
NEWPORT, OR
WausauPilot

100s of US urban areas will become rural with new criteria

Hundreds of urban areas in the U.S. are becoming rural, but it’s not because people are leaving. It’s just that the U.S. Census Bureau is changing the definition of an urban area. Under the new criteria, more than 1,300 small cities, towns and villages designated urban a decade ago would be considered rural.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

113K+
Followers
71K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy