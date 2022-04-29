ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

These Are the Counties in the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNmoHFY00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford metropolitan area, located in Connecticut, a total of 3,885 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 321 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Hartford metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hartford County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Hartford County stands at 350 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford metro area, Hartford County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in Connecticut where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Hartford County, CT 350 3,131 20,188 180,627
2 Middlesex County, CT 294 480 17,570 28,703
3 Tolland County, CT 181 274 13,916 21,051

