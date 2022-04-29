ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Dothan, AL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNmoFU600 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Dothan metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 743 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 502 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Dothan metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Geneva County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Geneva County stands at 615 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Dothan metro area, Geneva County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Geneva County, AL 615 163 24,423 6,470
2 Houston County, AL 484 505 24,618 25,689
3 Henry County, AL 438 75 26,694 4,571

Coronavirus
