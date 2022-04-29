ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNmoCpv00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Harrisburg-Carlisle metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 2,037 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 359 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Harrisburg metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Perry County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Perry County stands at 401 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Harrisburg-Carlisle metro area, Perry County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Perry County, PA 401 184 19,258 8,844
2 Cumberland County, PA 360 891 20,679 51,166
3 Dauphin County, PA 350 962 21,581 59,242

