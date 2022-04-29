ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Green Bay, WI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNmoBxC00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Green Bay metropolitan area, located in Wisconsin, a total of 729 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 229 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Green Bay metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Oconto County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Oconto County stands at 317 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Green Bay metro area, Oconto County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in Wisconsin where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Oconto County, WI 317 119 30,429 11,428
2 Kewaunee County, WI 290 59 28,728 5,849
3 Brown County, WI 212 551 32,517 84,474

