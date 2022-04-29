ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

These Are the Counties in the Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNmoA4T00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Lafayette-West Lafayette metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 483 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 222 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Lafayette metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Carroll County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Carroll County stands at 340 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Lafayette-West Lafayette metro area, Carroll County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Carroll County, IN 340 68 21,196 4,238
2 Benton County, IN 242 21 28,626 2,481
3 Tippecanoe County, IN 208 394 26,772 50,678

