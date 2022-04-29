ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNmo7VX00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Corpus Christi metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 1,916 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 424 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Corpus Christi metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, San Patricio County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in San Patricio County stands at 507 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Corpus Christi metro area, San Patricio County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 San Patricio County, TX 507 340 16,502 11,064
2 Nueces County, TX 414 1,492 27,678 99,774
3 Aransas County, TX 339 84 16,634 4,119

