Dayton, OH

These Are the Counties in the Dayton, OH Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNmo6co00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Dayton metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 3,003 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 374 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Dayton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Miami County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Miami County stands at 460 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Dayton metro area, Miami County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Miami County, OH 460 482 24,552 25,731
2 Montgomery County, OH 378 2,010 23,882 127,061
3 Greene County, OH 308 511 22,689 37,621

