Killeen, TX

These Are the Counties in the Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNmo3yd00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Killeen-Temple metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 1,198 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 273 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Killeen metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lampasas County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Lampasas County stands at 436 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Killeen-Temple metro area, Lampasas County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Lampasas County, TX 436 90 26,802 5,532
2 Coryell County, TX 280 211 23,312 17,575
3 Bell County, TX 262 897 19,586 67,029

Comments / 0

IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Geography#Americans
TEXAS STATE
