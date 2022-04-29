ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

USC Football Schedule 2022

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
News Channel Nebraska
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://www.barrystickets.com/blog/usc-football-schedule/. The 2022 USC football schedule was released by the Pac-12, and it features seven home games at the Coliseum in Lincoln Riley’s debut season as head coach. The Trojans will play against league opponents Arizona State, California, Colorado, and Washington State at the Coliseum...

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

6 Utah football players have reportedly entered the transfer portal this week

It’s been a busy couple of days in the NCAA transfer portal for the Utah Utes. Utah linebacker Carson Tabaracci, safety Kamo’i Latu, offensive lineman Marist Talavou and running back Braedon Wissler all reportedly entered the portal Thursday, while safety Stone Azarcon and wide receiver Ben Renfro did so earlier in the week.
UTAH STATE
WILX-TV

Gonzaga Loses Another Hoop Starter

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton has become the fifth starter to declare for the NBA draft. He announced his decision on social media. Bolton played one season at Penn State and two more at Iowa State before transferring to Gonzaga. He is eligible for a second season at Gonzaga due to a COVID-19 waiver granted to all players who competed in 2020-21. Four other Gonzaga starters have submitted their names to the draft, including projected first-round pick Chet Holmgren, forward Drew Timme (TIH’-mee), wing Julian Strawther and point guard Andrew Nembhard.
SPOKANE, WA
The Exponent

Arizona Wildcats offer QB Cole Leinart, son of former USC star Matt Leinart

Jedd Fisch is hoping the next quarterback of the Leinart family stays in the Pac-12. Cole Leinart, son of former USC star quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart, landed an offer from the Arizona Wildcats Thursday evening. The younger Leinart is a member of the 2026 recruiting class and will begin high school at Southern California powerhouse Mater Dei in the 2022-23 academic year.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc Football#Football Games#College Football#Ncaa#American Football#College Sports#Usc Football Schedule#Pac 12#Notre Dame#Fresno State#Ucla Bruins#Utah Utes#Stanford Cardinal#Arizona Sun Devils#The Oregon State Beavers#Reser Stadium
Arizona Sports

Arizona State CB Jack Jones drafted by New England Patriots

Arizona State cornerback Jack Jones was drafted by the New England Patriots with the No. 121 pick (fourth round) in the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday. Jones had three interceptions last year, one of which he returned for a touchdown in the Territorial Cup matchup against Arizona. The corner played...
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

Look: Kenny Pickett’s Girlfriend Goes Viral During NFL Draft

Kenny Pickett is not at the NFL Draft, as he’s spending the biggest night of his life with friends and family members. The former Pittsburgh quarterback is still waiting to get picked, but he’s expected go in the first round. The former Pittsburgh quarterback is sitting next to...
NFL
SB Nation

What the hell did the Vikings do last night?

It takes an impressive amount of skill to pull off a trade that bad. That’s the feeling I’m left with after sleeping on the Vikings nonsensical decision to move back 20 places in the NFL Draft and get almost nothing in return. With nine trades in the first round it’s easy for what Minnesota did to get lost in the shuffle, but there is absolutely no decent justification that can be made for what this team did.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Their First Round Draft Pick

The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2022 NFL draft without any glaring needs, which left the team open to plenty of possibilities with the No. 24 overall pick. After watching most of the top wide receiver prospects come off the board early, wideout was ruled out by the time Dallas came on the clock. Most of the top pass rushers and corners were also off the board.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno State Bulldogs headed to the NFL

The Fresno State football program had one player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday. Cornerback DaRon Bland was the 167th overall pick in the fifth round to the Dallas Cowboys. Bland is the 109th NFL Draft pick in Fresno State history.  Bland spent just a single season with the Bulldogs, he joined the […]
FRESNO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan basketball gets commitment from transfer guard

All eyes had been on Texas Tech guard Terrance Shannon, who is in the NCAA transfer portal, but Michigan basketball had eyes on another. Princeton guard Jaelin Llewellyn was an All-Ivy first-team player who averaged 15.7 points per game in his junior season before entering the NCAA transfer portal. He visited Ann Arbor over the past few days and was set to decide soon after departing.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ryan McAdoo enters transfer portal

The UNC Basketball program is losing another player to the transfer portal this offseason. On Saturday, walk-on guard/forward Ryan McAdoo entered the transfer portal as he looks to find a new home as a grad transfer. McAdoo was a preferred walk-on for the Tar Heels and is the son of former UNC standout and NBA Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo. McAdoo spent one season at Florida Gulf Coast before joining UNC for his final three. In 2021-22, McAdoo played in 7 games and averaged two minutes per game in his appearances as part of Blue Steel. North Carolina G/F Ryan McAdoo has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/wJBCXOZYpQ — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 30, 2022 McAdoo was on scholarship for the past two seasons for the Tar Heels but with the recruiting class coming in and the return of four of five starters, he would have had to stay as a walk-in instead. Now, he can find a new home and hopefully earn some more playing time. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WausauPilot

Packers draft 3 WRs to give Rodgers more playmakers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay’s greatest position of concern heading into the draft remains a bit of a question mark even after the Packers selected three candidates to catch passes from reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers. The Packers added North Dakota State’s Christian Watson in the second...
GREEN BAY, WI
News Channel Nebraska

Baseball vs. Iowa Postponed to Doubleheader on Sunday

Saturday's baseball game vs. Iowa has been postponed due to wet field conditions. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Sunday, beginning at noon at Hawks Field. A ticket to Sunday's game is good for both games of tomorrow's doubleheader, while ticket holders for Saturday's game can exchange their tickets for general admission seating to one of the remaining regular-season home baseball games.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy