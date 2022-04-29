ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Saudi Arabia may cut June crude prices to Asia from record highs

By Florence Tan, Muyu Xu
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WgoNc_0fNmhNix00

SINGAPORE, April 29 (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia may cut prices for crude grades sold to Asia in June after benchmarks slumped from records in the previous month as COVID lockdowns curbed demand in China, the world's biggest crude importer, traders said on Friday.

Global markets were rattled last month by western sanctions on Russia, the world's biggest combined crude and oil products exporter, that could curb supplies, pushing Middle East spot premiums and term prices to record highs. read more

However, COVID-19 restrictions across China cooled demand causing prices to tumble this month. Also, large volumes of Russian oil displaced by European sanctions are still heading to China and India while Japan and South Korea are releasing strategic oil reserves, easing supply concerns. read more

To reflect these changes, state oil company Saudi Aramco is expected to cut the official selling price (OSP) for flagship Arab Light crude in June by $5-$5.50 a barrel from a record premium of $9.35 a barrel above the average of Platts Dubai and Dubai Mercantile Exchange Oman quotes, a Reuters survey of seven refining sources showed.

The price cuts are because of weak refining margins in China from the COVID lockdowns and a lack of product export quotas that prevent Chinese refiners from shipping out excess fuel, one respondent said.

Another respondent, the only one who is expecting smaller price reductions at $3-$4 a barrel, said he expects strong refining margins to support OSPs.

Asian oil refiners are reaping their highest profits ever this week, spurred by higher fuel demand and fuel exports to Europe to replace the Russian shortfall. read more

Saudi crude supplies could rise further as OPEC+ is likely to stick to its existing deal and agree another small output increase for June when it meets on May 5, six sources from the producer group told Reuters on Thursday. read more Saudi crude OSPs are usually released around the fifth of each month, and set the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi prices, affecting about 9 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude bound for Asia.

Saudi Aramco sets its crude prices based on recommendations from customers and after calculating the change in the value of its oil over the past month, based on yields and product prices.

Saudi Aramco officials as a matter of policy do not comment on the kingdom's monthly OSPs.

Below are expected Saudi prices for June (in $/bbl against the Oman/Dubai average): MAY Change est.JUNE OSP

Arab Extra Light +9.60 -5.50/-4.20 +4.10/+5.40

Arab Light +9.35 -5.60/-4.00 +3.75/+5.35

Arab Medium +9.30 -5.15/-3.60 +4.15/+5.70

Arab Heavy +7.95 -5.95/-3.40 +2.00/+4.55

Source: Reuters, trade

Reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore and Muyu Xu in Beijing; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 4

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Florence Tan
Salon

The Mount Everest mystery deepens: Was there an international cover-up of a dead climber's ascent?

In the spring of 2019, I led a team to the Chinese side of Mount Everest to try and solve one of mountaineering's greatest mysteries: Who really was the first to leave their boot prints on its summit? Officially, the tallest mountain on Earth was first ascended by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953. But there has always been a chance that pioneering British mountaineers George Leigh Mallory and Andrew Sandy Irvine, who were last seen at 28,200 feet on June 8th, 1924, still "going strong" for the top, might have beat them to the punch. Mallory and Irvine, wearing wool and gabardine, hobnailed leather boots and homemade oxygen sets, disappeared into a swirling cloud on that fateful day, never to be seen alive again. Ever since, the question of whether they might have made the top before falling or succumbing to the elements has stirred the collective imagination of the mountaineering world.
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

Ford Confirms an Important Decision That May Not Please Customers

The Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report CEO laid out the company's goals for Mustang Mach-E, the electric version of the classic pony car in a tweet late last year. "It’s hard to produce Mustang Mach-Es fast enough to meet the incredible demand, but we are sure going to try," Farley said in December. "So starting in 2022 we are increasing production and expect to reach 200,000+ units per year for North America & Europe by 2023. That's 3x our 2021 output."
BUSINESS
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petroleum#Asia#Oil Markets#Covid#Russian#European#Arab#Chinese
americanmilitarynews.com

Elon Musk’s SpaceX blocked Russian electromagnetic attack in Ukraine

U.S. officials praised Elon Musk’s SpaceX this week for shutting down a Russian electromagnetic warfare attack on Ukraine last month, which sought to jam SpaceX’s Starlink satellite service that has been allowing Ukraine to access the internet for free since late February. “The next day [after reports about...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
South Korea
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
CBS News

Crude oil prices are sinking. So why are gas prices still high?

The price of crude oil has dropped significantly compared to a month ago, but drivers in the U.S. are still experiencing sticker shock at the gas pump. Crude oil is down more than $20 a barrel, or a decline of almost 20%, from its March peak. But gas prices remain elevated, costing an average of $4.11 a gallon at stations across the U.S., according to GasBuddy, a service that tracks fuel prices. That means prices at the pump have dipped about 5% during the same time.
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Plunging

The consumer price index rose 8.5% in March, compared to the same month last year. It was the largest jump in nearly four decades. Almost every category of consumer spending was affected. This has caused widespread worry that the cost of living in America may move so high so fast that it will cause a […]
GAS PRICE
Reuters

Reuters

416K+
Followers
321K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy