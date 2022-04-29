ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County West, Imperial Valley, Salton Sea by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-28 23:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-29 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected...

alerts.weather.gov

Salina Post

UPDATE: More wind today; warning, advisories issued

UPDATE: More counties are under wind advisories. See below. A high wind warning and wind advisories have been issued for counties in our area. A high wind warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday for the following counties in our area, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings, Neb.
SALINA, KS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Adams, Blackford, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Wabash, Wells by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Adams; Blackford; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Wabash; Wells FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern Indiana, including the following counties, Adams, Blackford, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Wabash and Wells. * WHEN...Until 415 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1052 AM EDT, trained weather spotters reported flooding due to overnight heavy rain and thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations experiencing flooding include Marion, Bluffton, Hartford City, Gas City, Berne, Upland, Fairmount, Dunkirk, Montpelier, Jonesboro, Sweetser, Swayzee, La Fontaine, Van Buren, Monroe, Pennville, Matthews, Sims, Warren and Lancaster. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Alston affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. .Recent rainfall, snow melt, and anticipated dam releases will lead to an increase in water levels for the Sturgeon River near Alston. Water levels are expected to rise over the next 24 to 36 hours. For the Sturgeon River...including Alston...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Alston. * WHEN...Until Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, homes and structures along the low lying areas and numerous roads become impacted by flood water. In Houghton County...Sturgeon River Road...Aho Road...and Rajala Road are impacted. In Baraga County...Sturgeon Road...Halonen Road and Usitalo Road are impacted. Along Froberg Road...Tahtinen Road Irwin Road...Oliver Road...and Shirley Road are impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 7.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above action stage this evening, and then to a crest near 8.0 feet Monday afternoon. It is expected to begin to fall Monday night through Tuesday afternoon. - Action stage is 7.5 feet. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cooper by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 02:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cooper Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Missouri Petite Saline Creek near Boonville affecting Cooper County. For the Petite Saline Creek...including Boonville...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Petite Saline Creek near Boonville. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Low lying woodlands and fields near the creek flood. At 19.5 feet, The creek floods U Highway about 4 miles southeast of Boonville. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 18.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COOPER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 04:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. * WHERE...Southern Trinity and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Yadkin DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia, north central and northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarinda around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Villisca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Mendocino Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 04:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Mendocino Coast; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Del Norte Interior, Southwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 05:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wind River Mountains East Periods of snow tonight This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Periods of snow. Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts above 8500 feet. * WHERE...Eastern Wind River Mountains. * WHEN...Tonight, with the heaviest snow expected between 8 pm and 2 am. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South pass may become slick at times later tonight. Outdoor enthusiasts should be prepared for wet and cold conditions.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 19:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern West Feliciana and northwestern Pointe Coupee Parishes through 630 AM CDT At 553 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Simmesport, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lettsworth and Batchelor. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 08:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Havana. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 14.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Sunday was 14.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 13.1 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Illinois River Havana 14.0 14.2 Sun 8 am CDT 14.0 13.9 13.8
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 07:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Broward, Coastal Palm Beach and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Huerfano County Including Walsenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass; Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT on Sunday for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 220...224...225...229 and 230...which includes the San Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountain ranges, the Wet Mountain Valley, Lake, Chaffee, Huerfano and western Las Animas Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220...224...225...229 AND 230 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 220...224...225...229 and 230. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 08:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. .Upstream river gauges have crested and begun to fall on the Pembina River. Walhalla has also begun to diminish in river height. Slow river falls are expected over the next few days. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pembina River at Walhalla. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. Minor damage in City Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 16.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 AM CDT Sunday was 17.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 15.9 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 08:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 15:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 19.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Sunday was 20.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.9 feet on 04/29/1969. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS

Community Policy