ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

I-Team: Accused Las Vegas child murderer says he, mother colluded to store 4-year-old’s body in freezer

By David Charns
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VV0vs_0fNmfJh700

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas man accused of killing a 4-year-old boy and concealing the child’s body in a freezer claims the boy’s mother was aware of her son’s death and colluded in the coverup, according to court documents.

Brandon Toseland, 35, is charged with killing Mason Dominguez. Dominguez’s body was discovered inside Toseland’s northeast valley garage concealed in a trash bag in a freezer.

Police arrested Toseland on Feb. 22 after Mason’s mother was able to sneak messages into her 7-year-old daughter’s shoe. A grand jury indicted Toseland earlier this month on 10 charges, including murder, child abuse, kidnapping and domestic violence.

Mason’s 28-year-old mother said she and her two children moved into Toseland’s home in March 2021. The home is located on Saddle Brook Park Drive, near the intersection of Carey Avenue and Lamb Boulevard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kGFxx_0fNmfJh700
Brandon Toseland reportedly told his girlfriend that he had taken Mason into a bedroom and locked him inside with him for several days. He then told his girlfriend that Mason was deceased, documents said. (LVMPD/KLAS)

As the criminal case moves forward, Mason’s mother has filed a civil lawsuit to freeze Toseland’s assets. 8 News Now is not naming Mason’s mother as she, police, and prosecutors have said she is the victim of domestic violence.

Mason’s mother told Metro police she had not seen Mason since Dec. 11 and feared he might be dead. In grand jury transcripts released late last week, the boy’s mother said Toseland would not let her leave the home they shared alone after he told her Mason was deceased.

When police arrested Toseland in February after a traffic stop, officers noticed a set of handcuffs where Mason’s mother was sitting in the passenger seat. Toseland was also in possession of her phone, documents said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36paZZ_0fNmfJh700
Mason Dominguez (KLAS)

Detectives also located a large hole in the backyard, which they described as a potential grave.

In a new court filing, Toseland responded to the claim, saying Mason’s mother had access to his phone following Mason’s death. Toseland also alleges the couple “had handcuffs they sometimes used while engaged in sexual activities.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DGf9b_0fNmfJh700
A U-Haul truck sits outside Brandon Toseland’s northeast Las Vegas valley home. (David Charns/KLAS)

Toseland alleges the family was living a normal life until Mason’s death in December. Toseland’s two children from a previous relationship also lived in the home, but were not there all the time due to their mother having shared custody, documents said.

According to Mason’s mother, Toseland told her that Mason was dead on Dec. 17. Toseland told Mason’s mother he had woken up in the middle of the night to Mason not breathing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wtyg8_0fNmfJh700
Police said they found this suspected grave in the backyard. (KLAS)

Prosecutors said the boy’s body showed signs of repeated abuse. An autopsy showed injuries to his small intestine, a cut to his left eye, bruises to his face, and abrasions on his arms, stomach and head, prosecutors said.

Toseland alleges Mason’s mother knew of her son’s death as early as Dec. 10, court documents said.

“Both [Mason’s mother] and Toseland were aware at that time that he died on that date,” the filing said. “[Mason’s mother] did not need to ask Toseland where Mason was, what his condition was: [Mason’s mother] and Toseland made the joint determination at that time that they would preserve Mason until, inter alia, they could accumulate the funds to bury him.”

According to the filing, Mason’s mother’s other child and Toseland’s two children were told Mason was at a grandparent’s house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jKYiA_0fNmfJh700
A set of handcuffs police found in Brandon Toseland’s car. (KLAS)

Mason’s mother told police and the grand jury that she was frequently handcuffed or locked in a room after learning her son was deceased. Toseland never revealed to Mason’s mother that the boy’s body was in a freezer in the garage, she said told the grand jury.

“[Mason’s mother] concurred and colluded in the couple’s joint decision to place her then-deceased son, Mason, in the freezer in the garage in the home,” the filing said.

Toseland’s filing also alleges Mason’s mother told another family member about Mason’s death as early as Dec. 10 in an effort to lie to the other children about her son’s whereabouts.

The filing also includes a statement from Toseland’s sister, who said she asked Mason’s mother what her children would like for Christmas. According to the filing, Mason’s mother responded that her son was living with a grandparent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h1EsT_0fNmfJh700
Investigators said several food items and a fake cardboard bottom covered the 4-year-old body in the freezer. (KLAS)

Grand jury transcripts revealed Mason’s mother removed her son from his pre-kindergarten program in September 2021.

Police were alerted to the home after being contacted by Clark County School District Police when Mason’s 7-year-old sister brought a note to her teacher that her mother was being held against her will and did not know what happened to her younger child.

On Feb. 20 and Feb. 21, Toseland allowed the mother and daughter to sleep together. The mother then told her daughter she was going to give her “important notes” to give to her teacher. On Feb. 22, the mother hid the notes in her daughter’s sock, prompting the teacher to call police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lXwRB_0fNmfJh700
Evidence in the murder case includes Post-It notes handed to a teacher months after Mason Dominguez’s death. (KLAS)

Mason’s mother does not face any charges and police have said their investigation showed no wrongdoing.

“Toseland’s counterclaim demonstrates his ongoing campaign of abuse against my client,” her attorney, Lisa Rasmussen, said in a statement. “We can have confidence in law enforcement and prosecutors that they have accurately evaluated all of the evidence and that they have sought criminal charges against the person they believe, as do we, is responsible for Mason’s death. The person charged and indicted is Toseland, and only Toseland.”

Prosecutors said they are considering the death penalty. Toseland has pleaded not guilty.

If you or someone you know is living with domestic violence, you can reach out for help by contacting SafeNest. You can call or text 24/7 to a confidential hotline phone number (702) 646-4981.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 7

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Child Abuse#Domestic Violence#Freezer#Violent Crime#Metro
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
8 News Now

8 News Now

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy