ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talbot County, MD

Watermen's Museum kicks off speaker series Saturday

By Angela Price
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 2 days ago

TILGHMAN — The Tilghman Watermen’s Museum will host Jeff Harrison, president of the Talbot Watermen’s Association, and Nick Hargrove, owner of the Tilghman Wharf, at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Tilghman Island Volunteer Fire Department as a part of the museum’s speaker series.

Harrison will give a year-end review of fisheries in Talbot County and bring the community up to date on what is happening in Annapolis with Senate Bill 830 relating to monies available for the oyster industry. Hargrove will talk about future plans for the Tilghman Wharf, formerly the Phillips Wharf Environmental Center. Both speakers will be available to answer questions.

Committed to celebrating, documenting, preserving and sharing the history, traditions, heritage and culture of Tilghman’s Island, the museum hosts local artists such as Bill Cummings, Colleen Sadler, Marc Castelli and Nancy Tankersley. The museum contains a treasure trove of artifacts, oral histories and boat models.

Located in the Lee House at 6031 Tilghman Island Road, the museum will be open on weekends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

Off hour tours are available by calling 410-886- 2930 or 410-886-9810.

For additional information, email: twm6031@gmail.com or visit www.tilghmanmuseum.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

National Museum of Military Vehicles holds grand opening May 28

CHEYENNE – Although it has been open since August 2020, the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois has scheduled its grand opening ceremony for May 28. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the big event, due to health concerns about having many people gathering physically in one place, spokesperson Craig Blumenshine said by phone Friday. Now, it is safer to hold such gatherings, he noted. The official opening ceremonies are purposefully...
CHEYENNE, WY
CBS New York

Grassroots group reopens flagship Harlem farm with something new

NEW YORK -- The Harlem Grown organization celebrated Earth Day this past weekend with the grand reopening of its flagship farm on 134th Street.It's open season at Harlem Grown, where a hands-on education is guaranteed.From digging in the dirt to customizing creations, kids can get a taste of the great outdoors in their own neighborhood, CBS2's Jessi Mitchell reported Monday."The purpose is to connect people, to have a place to come that's outside and pretty, just to connect to your community," executive director Nicole Engle said.The newest addition is already a huge hit. An open-air library offers new books for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Talbot County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
County
Talbot County, MD
City
Tilghman Island, MD
The Star Democrat

The Star Democrat

Easton, MD
26
Followers
77
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

 https://www.stardem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy