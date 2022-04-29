Watermen's Museum kicks off speaker series Saturday

TILGHMAN — The Tilghman Watermen’s Museum will host Jeff Harrison, president of the Talbot Watermen’s Association, and Nick Hargrove, owner of the Tilghman Wharf, at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Tilghman Island Volunteer Fire Department as a part of the museum’s speaker series.

Harrison will give a year-end review of fisheries in Talbot County and bring the community up to date on what is happening in Annapolis with Senate Bill 830 relating to monies available for the oyster industry. Hargrove will talk about future plans for the Tilghman Wharf, formerly the Phillips Wharf Environmental Center. Both speakers will be available to answer questions.

Committed to celebrating, documenting, preserving and sharing the history, traditions, heritage and culture of Tilghman’s Island, the museum hosts local artists such as Bill Cummings, Colleen Sadler, Marc Castelli and Nancy Tankersley. The museum contains a treasure trove of artifacts, oral histories and boat models.

Located in the Lee House at 6031 Tilghman Island Road, the museum will be open on weekends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

Off hour tours are available by calling 410-886- 2930 or 410-886-9810.

For additional information, email: twm6031@gmail.com or visit www.tilghmanmuseum.org.