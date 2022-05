Jake Paul has doubled down on his challenge to Michael Bisping, as he believes the former UFC champion and all UFC fighters, in general, are just talk. Paul has been vocal in his desire to box Bisping for his next fight in August and the Brit has shown some interest in it. Yet, the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer blasted Bisping and continues to challenge Bisping despite Logan Paul calling his brother’s callout “silly.”

