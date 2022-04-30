Deli owners create community of success by sharing recipes, business models

Last December, Drakeo the Ruler was murdered backstage at a festival in his hometown of Los Angeles, where he was scheduled to perform for just the second time since beating two potential life sentences and being improbably freed from jail. The 28-year-old rapper’s music was a reticulation of slang that could be inscrutable to outsiders, with flows that could burrow into or unmoor themselves from beats at a moment’s notice. He had quickly become one of the most influential new acts in the genre, his hushed delivery and off-kilter cadences filtering out across L.A. County, up to the Bay and Sacramento, and East, through Michigan and Texas. He was bitten but never quite replicated by an outsider.
