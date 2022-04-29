NatWest Profit Soars on Higher Interest Rates, End of Lockdown

U.S. stock futures fell Friday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq set to open down 1% as Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) sank in the premarket, the morning after reporting rough quarterly results. The Nasdaq led a recovery rally Thursday on Wall Street, soaring more than 3%. The S&P 500 jumped 2.5%. The Dow rose nearly 2%. All three stock benchmarks were slightly higher for the week. But heading into the final trading day of April, stocks were still sharply lower oh.for the month. (CNBC)

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO