NatWest Profit Soars on Higher Interest Rates, End of Lockdown

April 27 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed mostly flat in a volatile day of trading as investors awaited earnings from Facebook parent Meta. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 61.75 points, or 0.19%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.21%. The Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 0.01% after declining 3.95% on Tuesday to fall into bear market territory while reaching its lowest level since December 2020.
The U.S. dollar was a prime beneficiary of a flight to quality Monday, with a closely followed index trading at its highest since March 2020 as expanding COVID-19 lockdowns in China and growing expectations for outsize rate increases from the Federal Reserve saw global equities continue to skid and commodity prices plunge.
The Federal Reserve in mid-March announced that for the first time in three years, they’re moving interest rates up by a quarter of a percent (0.25%). While this was an expected move, it’s still going to cause some changes to the financial landscape as we know it. To...
Amazon is facing rising costs, unionization efforts by warehouse employees, and a tight labor market. But analysts are still bullish about the company’s business. The Seattle tech giant will report its first quarter earnings Thursday afternoon. Wall Street expects revenue of $116.3 billion, up from $108.5 billion in the year-ago period, and earnings per share of $8.07, down from $15.79.
U.S. Treasury yields jumped Friday after another inflation reading showed prices on the rise. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 6.5 basis points to 2.928% around 4:20 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond added 6.6 basis points to 2.995%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
Cathie Wood has said the slide in stocks and bonds could be a warning sign that the Fed could trigger a financial crisis. The S&P 500 dropped more than 2% Tuesday and has tumbled around 12% this year, while bonds have crashed. Ark CEO Wood also said the sharp rise...
Amazon Inc (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report posted a surprise first quarter loss Thursday, thanks in part to a $7.6 billion write down on its investment in EV maker Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report, while forecasting softer-than-expected near-term profits. Amazon said its second quarter...
U.S. stock futures fell Friday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq set to open down 1% as Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) sank in the premarket, the morning after reporting rough quarterly results. The Nasdaq led a recovery rally Thursday on Wall Street, soaring more than 3%. The S&P 500 jumped 2.5%. The Dow rose nearly 2%. All three stock benchmarks were slightly higher for the week. But heading into the final trading day of April, stocks were still sharply lower oh.for the month. (CNBC)
Apple's revenue grew nearly 9% year over year during the quarter ended in March. But shares fell nearly 4% in extended trading after Apple CFO Luca Maestri warned of challenges in the current quarter, including supply constraints that could hurt sales by up to $8 billion. The tech giant authorized...
The US dollar surged to its highest levels in nearly two decades Thursday as it continues to outperform major rivals such as the yen and the euro, despite the recent revelation the American economy unexpectedly shrank this year for the first time since the pandemic. Against a basket of other...
A measure of inflation favored by the Federal Reserve rose 5.2% annually in March, slightly below forecast, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Friday. Economy Shrinks 1.4% in First Quarter, Below Expectations ]. The core personal consumption expenditures index, which strips out often volatile food and energy costs, had...
U.S. stocks closed mixed on Wednesday, as investors hoped that stronger-than-expected tech earnings could boost sentiment amid the collective concerns over Fed rate hikes, China's Covid-19 lockdown and Russia's war on Ukraine. Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report shares could provide some early thrust for tech stocks following its...
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index fell from 20-year highs and Wall Street equities sold off on Friday with the latest economic data and Amazon.com's disappointing quarterly report and outlook keeping the spotlight on surging inflation. In U.S. Treasuries the benchmark 10-year yields capped off their biggest monthly...
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. offered its first ever lending facility backed by Bitcoin, in a significant step for a major U.S. bank that accelerates Wall Street’s embrace of cryptocurrencies. The secured lending facility lent cash collateralized by Bitcoin owned by the borrower, a spokeswoman for the bank said. The...
Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report shares extended their two-day slump Thursday, following the stock's biggest single-day decline in early two decades, after billionaire investors Bill Ackman dumped his short-lived stake in the online streaming group. Ackman, who began amassing shares in late January following Netflix's disappointing fourth quarter...
