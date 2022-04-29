Improv Houston presents Benji Brown

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Shaquille O’Neal is a big man who isn’t too big to admit that the cause of his divorce was entirely his fault. According to the New York Post, the NBA Hall of Famer opened up about the cause of the divorce from his ex-wife, Shaunie O’Neal. The...
During Sunday’s episode of “American Idol,” the first round of live TV eliminations sent home one unexpected contestant. Ava Maybee wowed the judges with “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles during Sunday’s show, per Yahoo Entertainment. But at the end of the night, when host Ryan Seacrest revealed the Top 11, Ava didn’t make the cut. She, Dan Marshall, and Allegra Miles all put on impressive performances Sunday night. But it wasn’t enough to earn America’s vote.
Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith renewed their vows on Sunday, April 24th, in a lavish ceremony held on a rooftop at Resorts World in Vegas. The lovely couple called the event The Smith's Red Affair, with the venue decorated with thousands of red roses and the groomsmen donning red tuxedos. Ne-Yo and Crystal shared heartfelt videos on Instagram, honoring one another before the ceremony.
Simon Cowell has high hopes for the new crop of impressive hopefuls on the upcoming season of America's Got Talent. However, the outspoken judge says the auditions didn't fill him with confidence at the start. Cowell -- who rocked a brace bandage on his hand from when he broke his...
Naomi Judd has died. She was 76. “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” daughters Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd shared in a Saturday, April 30, Twitter statement. “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was […]
After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
The show — and the vacation — must go on. Jada Pinkett Smith determined that the family trip to India wasn't going to be canceled due to Will Smith's Oscars slap. "Will and Jada have taken the family on [a] vacation that was already planned," a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. The Concussion star, 53, […]
It seems Coi Leray is getting fed up with the drama. She and her father, Benzino, have not seen eye to eye for quite some time, and despite numerous attempts to mend their relationship, they keep ending up back at square one. Yesterday, 50 Cent, whose been feuding with Benzino...
Another legend has taken the stage in Las Vegas: John Legend. On Friday night, the 12-time Grammy Award winner kicked off his Las Vegas residency, Love in Las Vegas, and he brought a slew of soul with him. In the lead up to the residency launch, Legend promised that the...
Momma Dee made Bambi and Scrappy’s marital problems worse. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Momma Dee has an interesting history with the women Scrappy had romantic relationships with over the years. In fact, she clashed with Erica Dixon quite a bit. During the show’s first season, Momma Dee was very critical of Erica. She didn’t feel as if Erica cared enough for Scrappy. Momma Dee even accused Erica of leaving Scrappy “for dead” after he had an asthma attack because she went ahead and went to work later that day. Things were so bad that Momma Dee also didn’t get along with Erica’s mother Mignon Dixon. So not only did Erica blame Scrappy’s infidelities for why their engagement didn’t work out, but she also said Momma Dee was a factor.
Houston is home to many billionaires and even more millionaires. But very few of them are as passionate about giving away their fortune as David Weekley. Together with his wife Bonnie, this Houston resident has pledged to give away most of his fortune while still alive.
Many fans were sad to see Allegra Miles time on American Idol come to an end ahead of the Top 10. Soon after Allega’s elimination, she took to Instagram to acknowledge that her time on the series is over. This singer made it known that following her elimination lies a new chapter of her career.
Saucy fried chicken, overstuffed tacos, juicy burgers, soup and salad combos—the options are endless when it comes to conquering lunch here in Houston. It can get a little overwhelming to choose, especially in a city that puts global cuisines, game-changing concepts, and explosive flavors front and center. But for...
