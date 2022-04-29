ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Improv Houston presents Benji Brown

culturemap.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please...

houston.culturemap.com

Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Sends Home Famous Rocker’s Daughter After Live Rounds

During Sunday’s episode of “American Idol,” the first round of live TV eliminations sent home one unexpected contestant. Ava Maybee wowed the judges with “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles during Sunday’s show, per Yahoo Entertainment. But at the end of the night, when host Ryan Seacrest revealed the Top 11, Ava didn’t make the cut. She, Dan Marshall, and Allegra Miles all put on impressive performances Sunday night. But it wasn’t enough to earn America’s vote.
TV SHOWS
BET

Ne-Yo And Crystal Smith Renew Their Vows With A Lavish Ceremony In Las Vegas!

Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith renewed their vows on Sunday, April 24th, in a lavish ceremony held on a rooftop at Resorts World in Vegas. The lovely couple called the event The Smith's Red Affair, with the venue decorated with thousands of red roses and the groomsmen donning red tuxedos. Ne-Yo and Crystal shared heartfelt videos on Instagram, honoring one another before the ceremony.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Steve Harvey
Rickey Smiley
Chris Rock
urbanbellemag.com

Momma Dee Puts Bambi on Blast + Blames Her for Strained Relationship with Scrappy

Momma Dee made Bambi and Scrappy’s marital problems worse. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Momma Dee has an interesting history with the women Scrappy had romantic relationships with over the years. In fact, she clashed with Erica Dixon quite a bit. During the show’s first season, Momma Dee was very critical of Erica. She didn’t feel as if Erica cared enough for Scrappy. Momma Dee even accused Erica of leaving Scrappy “for dead” after he had an asthma attack because she went ahead and went to work later that day. Things were so bad that Momma Dee also didn’t get along with Erica’s mother Mignon Dixon. So not only did Erica blame Scrappy’s infidelities for why their engagement didn’t work out, but she also said Momma Dee was a factor.
CELEBRITIES
Thrillist

The 10 Absolute Best Lunch Spots in Houston

Saucy fried chicken, overstuffed tacos, juicy burgers, soup and salad combos—the options are endless when it comes to conquering lunch here in Houston. It can get a little overwhelming to choose, especially in a city that puts global cuisines, game-changing concepts, and explosive flavors front and center. But for...
HOUSTON, TX

