ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Movies At Miller: Encanto

culturemap.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Featuring songs written...

houston.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022: The 24 Best Things We Saw

Click here to read the full article. It took three years for music to return to Indio’s Empire Polo Club. But Covid seemed to be an afterthought this past weekend as fans flocked to each Coachella stage, mostly unmasked. Overall, the fest’s 2022 edition served as an exciting three-day celebration of live music’s resurgence, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia alongside the Weeknd topping the bill. (Kanye West’s last-minute drop-off went seemingly unnoticed.) History was made throughout the weekend, as Eilish became the youngest headliner in history, and Pabllo Vittar the first drag queen to perform. Meanwhile 2NE1...
INDIO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
loudersound.com

The phenomenon of the "sweaty" song that became one of the most covered of all time

The Beatles’ Yesterday is far and away the most covered song on the planet. But a spirited case can be made for Wild Thing closely bringing up the rear. The Troggs were the first to have a UK hit with a cover of it (No.2 in 1966) , but a long list of artists that includes Jimi Hendrix, Fancy, Sam Kinison, X, Prince, Warren Zevon and, most recently, Bruce Springsteen have put their spin on its simple chord progressions and sweaty lyrical sentiments. But the song’s writer Chip Taylor (brother of actor Jon Voight) sees what many consider the ultimate distillation of pure, rock’n’roll heat as a more important step in musical history.
MUSIC
NPR

Her Voice Is In The Air

Flora Purim's voice echoes through the music of the last half-century as if generated by the atmosphere. The often wordless, rhythmic, deeply free style the Brazilian singer pioneered is the astrological air element connecting samba to rock and be-bop to jazz fusion. Her singing energizes landmark recordings with Chick Corea, George Duke and Airto Moreira, the percussionist who is also her husband and lifelong musical partner. At the height of her success during American music's renewed love affair with Brazil in the mid-1970s, this earthy woman with the voice of a bird, a cloud, a butterfly — all images invoked on albums with titles like Light As a Feather, as marketers tried to capture the floating precision of her technique — had the most lucrative recording deal in jazz and an unquenchable desire to keep moving. She could fly: "I am trying to create a kind of music that goes beyond jazz, that is universal," she told journalist Larry Rohter in 1977. "I am looking for something that recognizes no barriers, no flags, no languages." Her adventurousness would take her beyond jazz and back again many times and crown her as the rarest kind of singer: often imitated, rarely if ever matched.
MUSIC
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombia
The Independent

Herb Alpert: ‘I was rich, I was famous and I was miserable’

Nobody soundtracked the swinging Sixties like Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass. For 81 consecutive weeks, from October 1965 to April 1967, the Los Angeles-born trumpeter and his group always had at least one record in the US top 10, sometimes as many as four at a time. In 1966 they sold 13 million records, making them bigger than the Beatles. Their playfully kitsch album art became iconic, while their joyous instrumentals were inescapable, scoring everything from adverts for beer and motor oil to hit TV shows like The Dating Game. It was a level of success that the son...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Gojira: "We grew up with Mike Oldfield's Crises..."

With Fortitude French quartet Gojira placed themselves firmly in the prog metal world. Here they discuss wide-ranging influences from Mike Oldfield to Eastern drumming rhythms. In 2021, Gojira find themselves with the world at their feet. Releasing their seventh album, Fortitude, on the back 2016’s Magma – their best-selling record to date – and the host of festival headline slots they earned as a result, they have become one of the biggest metal bands on the planet. Yet they haven’t found their success commercialising their metallic stomp. Instead, Gojira are still as weird, experimental and avant-garde as ever.
ROCK MUSIC
MTV

Toro Y Moi Drives Into His Next Chapter With

In Toro y Moi’s music video for “Postman,” the first single from his seventh and newest album Mahal, he sits behind the wheel of a loudly ornamented jeepney. A kind of eccentric taxi converted from a Jeep that is common in the Philippines, this model is emblazoned with the project’s title, which is Filipino for “love.” The car appears, too, on the album artwork, parked in front of the Golden Gate Bridge, and the strangely melodic sounds of its straining, sputtering engine flank the collection of songs.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Ultimate Classic Rock

Electronic Music Pioneer Klaus Schulze Dead at 74

Klaus Schulze, German electronic music pioneer and member of landmark Krautrock bands Tangerine Dream, Ash Ra Tempel and the Cosmic Jokers, died on Tuesday at the age of 74. The news was made public today with a statement on Schulze's social media channels. "In deepest sorrow, we have to inform you that Klaus has passed away yesterday on April 26, 2022, at the age of 74 after a long disease but all of a sudden," the statement reads in part. "He leaves behind a huge musical legacy and is survived by his wife, two sons and four grandchildren. In his name and in the name of the family we would like to thank you for your loyalty and support over all these years – it has meant a lot to him!
MUSIC
Page Six

Tommy Mottola bringing Johnny Cash musical to Broadway

The Man in Black is coming to Broadway. Media mogul and former Sony music boss Tommy Mottola is bringing the life of country music icon Johnny Cash to the Great White Way, Page Six has exclusively learned. The working title of the project is “Johnny & June,” referring to the late singer and his famous wife, June Carter Cash. It will be directed by Tony winner Des McAnuff, who previously collaborated with Mottola on musicals including Bob Dylan’s “Girl From the North Country,” “Groundhog Day,” “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” and “A Bronx Tale: The Musical.” Theater vet McAnuff — whose credits also include the long-running “Jersey Boys” — co-wrote the...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Florence and the Machine review, Los Angeles: Dance fever sweeps a lavish movie palace

The absence of Florence and the Machine over the pandemic has been a conspicuous one. The baroque pop singer-songwriter has bided her time, and her outré approach hits even harder following a couple of years in hibernation. It might be referred to in music industry circles as an “underplay” – shows where artists perform at a far smaller venue than they usually would – but there’s nothing underplayed about this evening’s spectacular. The 2,000-capacity Los Angeles Theatre is definitely smaller than the arenas Florence Welch is used to, with her next LA gig taking place at the considerably more...
THEATER & DANCE
ABC News

Carrie Underwood releases 'Ghost Story' music video

The music video for Carrie Underwood’s chart-climbing new single, "Ghost Story," arrived Friday, featuring gravity-defying stunts, carnival-esque glamor and a man who’s haunted by the one he let slip away. When she dropped the song last month, Underwood described "Ghost Story" as "a different take on a revenge...
MUSIC
Reuters

A Minute with: K-pop band ATEEZ on songs, influences and touring

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - K-pop band ATEEZ will play London's Wembley arena on Saturday as part of their world tour, which was delayed from 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic. Known for songs like "Say My Name" and "Turbulence", the eight-member boy band has garnered a legion of fans around the world since their 2018 debut.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy