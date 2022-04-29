ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chip tech company Alphawave says trading was strong in Q1

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Alphawave, the semiconductor tech company whose shares have lost 60% since listing a year ago, reported revenue of $89.9 million for 2021 and said it had seen strong trading in the first quarter of 2022, with bookings of over $30 million.

The Canadian company, which went public in London in May 2021, said on Friday it remained confident in its outlook for this year, during which it expected to see the start of early royalties.

