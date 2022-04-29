ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurgen Klopp enters legendary status as Liverpool’s modern-day Bill Shankly

By Tony Evans
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Jurgen Klopp looked a broken man. He faced the cameras after the 1-0 defeat by Fulham at Anfield 13 months ago – Liverpool’s sixth loss in seven games – but could not summon any of his trademark ebullience. He had already said that he would take a break from management in 2024 but seasoned Kloppwatchers wondered whether he would even make it that far. An era appeared to be coming to an end.

The news today that not only is Klopp going nowhere in the immediate future but he has signed a contract to keep him on Merseyside for the next four years will cause massive celebrations on the Kop. Life is pretty good for Liverpool fans anyway – the team are chasing an unprecedented four trophies in a season and are arguably the greatest side in Anfield’s history – but this announcement is the best result of the year. To supporters, Klopp is more than the man who picks the side. He transcends that role.

No player or manager is ever bigger than the team but in rare cases they can become an embodiment of the club. Klopp has reached that status. It goes far beyond being a hero. He has entered territory that only Bill Shankly and Kenny Dalglish inhabit.

To get to this place, it takes more than mere success. The deification of Shankly is only partly explained by the Scot’s rebuilding of a broken club and how he turned Liverpool into a European power. What cemented Shankly’s reputation was his relationship with the crowd and his advocacy for the city. Dalglish’s unimpeachable status was likewise confirmed by the shared tragedy of Hillsborough, when the game shifted to the background and the manager became a focal point for collective grief.

Klopp has the same man-of-the-people instincts as Shankly. He radiates compassion. A club insider once described him as a “knight” – in the chivalric sense – and spoke about his urge to help others and right wrongs. His politics are similar to Shankly’s and that dovetails with the beliefs of many in the traditional Liverpool fanbase, particularly those who are local to the city.

You get what you see with Klopp. There is no artifice about him, which is not something you can say about every manager. He is completely unconcerned about how he is perceived but very concerned about treating people in a decent manner. Merseyside ‘gets’ him. His appeal to Scousers is not manufactured. It is a happy accident.

Last year was a struggle for the 54-year-old. The pandemic weighed heavily on him. His mother died after contracting Covid-19. Big, real-life matters affected him. Outsiders sometimes think footballers are insulated from society. Some might be. Klopp is not.

Things were not going well professionally, either. Injuries meant the team struggled and it seemed the edge had been taken off his enthusiasm. Empty stadiums removed some of the joy from the game. Klopp is, first and foremost, a fan – another thing that Kopites recognise in him and there see a reflection of themselves. The lockdowns were hard on everyone. After the Fulham match, he seemed desperately in need of a break. Did he have the strength to go on coping with the unrelenting pressure and his own, obsessive high standards?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iIfdA_0fNmbxhf00

What he did have was the almost unconditional support of his bosses. Fenway Sports Group have been in thrall to Klopp since the American owners first met him. The Kop might sing “I’m in love with him and I feel fine,” to the manager but the same level of infatuation exists within FSG. They wanted him to stay but understood he needed to come round to the idea organically. As recently as last month Klopp was still talking about leaving in two years’ time.

The unanswerable question is what would have happened if Liverpool had missed out on the top four last season? His job would not have been in jeopardy but it might have led to a broody and uncomfortable summer.

The team’s rampant form this season has done much to lift his spirits. He also credited his staff and said his wife, Ulla, wants to stay on Merseyside. The bottom line, though, was the question he asked himself: “Do I have the energy?” The answer is obvious .

Klopp has recovered his vigour. The forlorn figure of the aftermath of the Fulham game will be forgotten. It should not be. In that awful time the most transparent manager in the game was giving one of the purest expressions of his own humanity. He hit a low point.

When Klopp is down, he doesn’t stay there. He gets back up. Now he’s ready to carry Liverpool forward for four more years. Let Anfield rejoice.

Comments / 0

Rio Ferdinand believes Manchester United must face ‘consequences’ for poor displays

Rio Ferdinand believes a fear of failure and consequences needs instilling in the Manchester United dressing room if things are to turn around under incoming manager Erik ten Hag.Having finished runners-up in last year’s Premier League and Europa League, the summer signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho only fuelled optimism around Old Trafford.But hope only made for an ever harder fall for the 20-time league champions, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer departing in November and interim successor Ralf Rangnick failing to get a consistent tune out of the squad.United are set to miss out on Champions League qualification...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It's another four years of watching Liverpool being successful!': Rio Ferdinand admits Jurgen Klopp's new deal is a blow for rivals but is pleased 'great character' is staying as ex-defender puts his love for Man United to one side

Jurgen Klopp's new deal at Liverpool means the Premier League title-chasers will continue their relentless drive for more trophies, Rio Ferdinand has warned. In a month when his side could win the top flight and add the Champions League and FA Cup to their EFL Cup triumph, hugely successful Klopp has agreed a new contract to keep him at Anfield until 2026 – and Ferdinand fears that is bad news for Liverpool's rivals.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Arsenal thrash Villa to keep pressure on WSL leaders Chelsea

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Vivianne Miedema scored a pair of pile-drivers and Nikita Parris netted her 50th Women's Super League goal from the penalty spot as Arsenal hammered Aston Villa 7-0 to keep the pressure on leaders Chelsea, who face Birmingham City later on Sunday. Miedema scored twice with...
WORLD
BBC

Women's Super League: Khadija Shaw nets four to lift Manchester City to third

Khadija Shaw scored four goals as Manchester City hammered Brighton to climb to third in the Women's Super League. Shaw struck twice in the first 12 minutes and when Caroline Weir quickly added another the game seemed over. Brighton pulled two back before half-time, but Shaw scored twice more and...
WORLD
