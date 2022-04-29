ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football rumours: Burnley eyeing Wayne Rooney to succeed Sean Dyche

What the papers say

Wayne Rooney is reportedly Burnley's first choice to take over from former manager Sean Dyche . According to one outlet, the Derby manager heads a list of candidates which includes Middlesbrough's Chris Wilder and Alex Neil of Sunderland. The national paper says bosses at the club believe Rooney's stature in the game could help with attracting players, while the ex-England striker's desire to coach in the Premier League is well known.

The Daily Mail reports Liverpool are considering a summer move for Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni . Jurgen Klopp is believed to be a big fan of the 22-year-old, while the club's transfer focus is on bolstering the central midfield.

Manchester United have been invited to make an offer for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves . The Manchester Evening News says the club expect to lose the 25-year-old in the off-season, with Neves' representatives making it known they would welcome an approach from the Red Devils, who are in need of a defensive midfielder.

Staying with United, Calciomercato reports Napoli are set to snub a permanent transfer deal for on-loan defender Axel Tuanzebe . The injury-plagued 24-year-old has hardly played for the club since moving to Italy in January.

Players to watch

Paulo Dybala : Incoming Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag wants to sign the Juventus forward, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Victor Osimhen : La Repubblica reports the Red Devils are willing to fork out as much as £84m for the Napoli striker.

BBC

Transfer rumours: Rashford, Rooney, Dybala, Osimhen, Tchouameni, Reguilon

Arsenal have registered their interest in signing Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford, 24. (Football Insider) Derby manager Wayne Rooney is Burnley's top choice to replace former boss Sean Dyche. (Sun) Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to sign Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 28. (Corriere...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United make contact with €40m-valued Juventus star

Manchester United are one of four Premier League clubs to make contact with Juventus star Paulo Dybala’s entourage, according to reports. The Argentinian forward is set to leave the Serie A club this summer after running down his contract. Dybala is Juventus most important player and he dealt the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Newcastle v Liverpool: match preview

If Liverpool are to stumble in their pursuit of Manchester City then it would not be completely surprising if it came at St James’ Park. Eddie Howe – with the help of a considerable amount of money – has transformed Newcastle from relegation fodder to the Premier League’s most upwardly mobile team. Four wins on the spin has lifted them to ninth and they are an even tougher proposition at home where they have won their past six. That is unlikely to prove too daunting for a Liverpool side boosted by the news of Jürgen Klopp’s contract extension and who have won 13 of their past 14 in the league – the only blip a 2-2 draw with City – while going unbeaten since 28 December. Stephen Hollis.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Sean Dyche
Person
Chris Wilder
Person
Tony Mowbray
Person
Axel Tuanzebe
Person
Mark Warburton
Person
Paulo Dybala
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Wayne Rooney
The Independent

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane sizzle to inspire Tottenham past Leicester to boost top four hopes

The numbers of the day say enough, although there’s no accounting for the feel that comes from wins like this.Tottenham Hotspur’s brilliant double act offer their usual one-two to make it a record 41 goals where Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min have combined, and bring a 3-1 win over Leicester City that fortifies the atmosphere around the team as this race for the top four goes down to the wire.That initial link-up, which saw Kane open the scoring, was also Spurs' first shot on target in 220 minutes. You wouldn’t have guessed it from the way the game proceeded, a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Leeds United v Manchester City – The Opposition

Manchester City travel to Elland Road and a Saturday evening War of the Roses with relegation threatened Leeds United. The blues need to continue their winning form in the White Rose county, and face a Leeds side who are desperate for points so they can put some distance between them and their two rivals for the drop, Everton and Burnley.
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Liverpool#Burnley#Middlesbrough#The Premier League#The Daily Mail#Monaco#Manchester United#Wolves#The Red Devils#Psg
The Independent

Is Newcastle vs Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool travel to Newcastle hoping to climb above Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.With their title rivals not due to play until later on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp’s side can put the pressure on as they continue their title pusuit.LIVE! Follow all the action from Newcastle vs Liverpool with our live blogThere were few signs of weariness in a comfortable midweek Champions League semi-final first leg win over Villarreal, but Newcastle will be hopeful of continuing their own recent good form against a side facing a short turnaround.Eddie Howe’s side are now in the top half and have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leeds vs Manchester City confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

When Manchester City take on Leeds on Saturday evening they will either be two points behind Liverpool or still be one point ahead.Jurgen Klopp’s men take on Newcastle in the early kick-off as they look to pile the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s men ahead of their trip to Elland Road later on in the day.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Leeds host Man City in the Premier LeagueBut regardless of what happens at St James’ Park, Man City need to win if they are to move one step closer to retaining the Premier League title.Meanwhile, Leeds are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand believes Manchester United must face ‘consequences’ for poor displays

Rio Ferdinand believes a fear of failure and consequences needs instilling in the Manchester United dressing room if things are to turn around under incoming manager Erik ten Hag.Having finished runners-up in last year’s Premier League and Europa League, the summer signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho only fuelled optimism around Old Trafford.But hope only made for an ever harder fall for the 20-time league champions, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer departing in November and interim successor Ralf Rangnick failing to get a consistent tune out of the squad.United are set to miss out on Champions League qualification...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle Women start life at St James’ Park with a win in front of 22,000 fans

Becky Langley praised her role models as Newcastle Women attracted a crowd of more than 22,000 on their debut at St James’ Park.Co-owner Amanda Staveley and husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi, as well as men’s head coach Eddie Howe, were among a crowd of 22,134 at St James’ Park – almost 1,400 more than watched Burnley win at Watford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon – as the Magpies beat Alnwick Town 4-0 in the fourth tier of the women’s football pyramid.A club which has been thrust under the spotlight since Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund acquired an 80 per cent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Stuart Dallas suffered broken leg during Leeds defeat against Manchester City

Leeds have confirmed Stuart Dallas broke his leg against Manchester City and faces a “lengthy period” on the sidelines.The 31-year-old Northern Ireland international quickly became a fan favourite and key figure after joining from Brentford in 2015.Relegation-threatened Leeds are now reeling from the news that Dallas will be out for the remainder of the season following a 50-50 challenge with Jack Grealish in Saturday’s 4-0 loss at Elland Road.“Stuart Dallas faces a lengthy period out of action due to a femoral fracture sustained in yesterday’s Premier League game with Manchester City,” a club statement read.“Stuart was kept overnight at Leeds...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Time to put our terrible recent record at Goodison to the test against the most terrible recent side to call Goodison home. Everton are fighting tooth and nail against relegation. We need the points to stay comfortable in third. Our quality needs to shine through that motivation-gap. One change from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers’ title hopes fading after Old Firm draw

Giovanni van Bronckhorst admitted that Rangers’ 1-1 draw with Celtic at Parkhead had realistically ended their cinch Premiership title hopes.In an pulsating final Old Firm fixture of the season, the home side took the lead  in the 20th minute through Portuguese attacker Jota’s close-range finish but Gers striker Fashion Sakala levelled in the 68th minute with a powerful drive before hitting the post in a dramatic finale.With just three fixtures remaining, Celtic remain six points clear and with a better goal difference of 19, a commanding lead which the Gers manager noted in his post-match Sky Sports interview.Without conceding the...
SOCCER
The Independent

West Ham vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Jarrod Bowen equalises

Follow for live updates as Arsenal look to take a huge step towards securing a top-four place and Champions League qualification as they visit West Ham at the London Stadium. The Gunners have moved back into pole position for fourth spot following crucial victories against Chelsea and Manchester United, while rivals Tottenham slipped up by dropping points against Brighton and Brentford.West Ham are also aiming to qualify for the Champions League, but their hopes have turned to their own European run. David Moyes’ side were left with work to do after losing the first leg of their Europa League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Son Heung-min stunner helps Spurs to vital victory in Champions League hunt

Son Heung-min’s stunning goal helped Tottenham get their Champions League hopes back on track with a 3-1 win over Leicester.The South Korean curled a 20-yard effort into the top corner to seal a brace that sees him register his highest tally in a Premier League season, moving to 19 goals – just three behind Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot.Harry Kane got the ball rolling with his customary goal against the Foxes, heading in a first-half corner for his 19th goal in 18 games against his former loan club.Same, Pierre. Same. pic.twitter.com/cbJ5a3605H— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 1,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
