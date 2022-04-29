ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas police stop driver with fake license plate, ‘Cracker Jack’ stickers

By David Charns
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XHPbe_0fNmbbWv00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District police said they stopped a driver with a fictitious license plate, including, in their words, “Cracker Jack stickers on it.”

Police did not release the woman’s name, only referring to her in a Facebook post as “Fictitious Phyllis.”

The woman reportedly told police her vehicle was registered with the Department of Transportation and that the plate was federally licensed.

The plate included stickers for “DOT” and “2022.” Valid Department of Motor Vehicles-issued registrations include a sticker with a month and year of renewal.

“Upon our short and sweet investigation, Phyliss was issued some citations and apparently we entered ourselves into a contract with a trust,” police wrote. “You can’t make up your own reality of what is required to drive legally on Nevada roadways.”

Drivers in Nevada are required to have up-to-date car registrations and driver’s licenses.

Comments / 22

Kim Glosson
1d ago

I see people all over las vegas driving vehicles with no plates on there cars. were are the police in this town. probably to busy on there phones

Reply(1)
3
Juliane Walsh
2d ago

people are making up their own reality all over this coutry.. genders..lol

Reply
11
fed up AMERICAN
1d ago

As the illegals & or criminals continue to move here you'll see more & more of these things happening.

Reply
4
