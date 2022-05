Several El Paso track and field athletes qualified for the UIL State Track and Field Meet May 12-14 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin. The regional meets were held Friday and Saturday. Class 6A * Coronado's Luis Pastor finished second in Region 1-6A in the 3,200 meters with a time of 9 minutes, 16.49...

EL PASO, TX ・ 36 MINUTES AGO