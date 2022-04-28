New York Jets a possible landing spot for Deebo Samuel? I THE HERD

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially here, and all eyes are on Las Vegas, where 32 players will become first-round draft choices Thursday night. Follow every pick live here and get immediate reaction from FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang, who will be grading every choice. 1. Jacksonville Jaguars:...
The first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft is in for the Kansas City Chiefs with the selection of cornerback Trent McDuffie. After weeks of holding 12 picks in the lead up to the 2022 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs have officially made their first selection by trading up with the New England Patriots at No. 21 overall. Their prize was to be able to select cornerback Trent McDuffie from Washington.
The NFL Draft is just hours away, and Baker Mayfield is still on the Browns roster despite Cleveland acquiring Deshaun Watson earlier this offseason. According to one mock draft from NFL Network, it's a quote: 'lock' that Baker heads to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a fourth round pick. Shannon Sharpe discusses whether the former No. 1 pick will find a new home on Draft Night or not.
Hall of Fame QB and NFL Network analyst Kurt Warner joins Colin Cowherd to examine the 2022 NFL Draft class, including the top QB prospects. He breaks down Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett and Ole Miss QB Matt Corral's games, including their NFL ceilings, pros and cons.
The 2022 NFL Draft is coming up and Nick Wright reveals who's most likely to be traded between Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller. Nick also explains his philosophy behind drafting quarterbacks.
Kenny Pickett is staying in Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Steelers grabbed the former University of Pittsburgh star with the 20th overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday night, making him the heir apparent to Ben Roethlisberger, who retired in January. Pickett spent five seasons working on the other side of...
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals continued to add defensive depth, taking Florida defensive tackle Zachary Carter in the third round of the NFL draft on Friday night. The Bengals had traded up three spots to get Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt in the second after taking safety Daxton Hill...
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard began the offseason by upgrading the defense. He never lost sight of the more pressing need: finding offensive playmakers. On a draft weekend that started slowly, Ballard creatively found ways to maneuver his way through the rounds to add receiver...
We're now just hours away from the first pick and according to FOX Bet Sportsbook, Travon Walker is currently a -250 favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Georgia defensive end has decided not to attend the event in Vegas, opting to watch with family & friends at a hotel in Atlanta. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict who goes No. 1 overall and is the best player in the draft.
Defensive end Travon Walker went No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars and he was the first of five Georgia defensive players to go in the first round, which set a record in the modern era of the NFL Draft. Shannon Sharpe discusses whether the Jaguars selected the best Bulldogs defender or not.
Secondary help is on the way. The 49ers have drafted cornerback Samuel Womack out of Toledo with the No. 172 pick in the fifth-round of the draft. Womack looks to be the potential solution at nickel corner for the 49ers. With K'Waun Williams gone, the 49ers find themselves with a vacancy at the position for the first time since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch arrived. Williams had anchored that position since 2017, so this is uncharted territory for the 49ers.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — North Dakota State’s Christian Watson will try to become the latest wide receiver to find success with. The Packers traded up 19 spots to take Watson with the 34th overall selection. Green Bay opened the day with two second round picks – the...
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dylan Parham almost missed the biggest moment of his football career Friday night, after the Raiders called to tell him to pack his bags for Las Vegas. “I was literally trying to fix my face from crying as much as I was,” said Parham, a four-year starter for the Tigers at three different positions. “I was trying to get myself back together, it was an unreal moment talking to the organization and then tuning back into the TV to watch it live."
