ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewater Park, NJ

Police Release Name of Man Shot and Killed Wednesday night in Edgewater Park

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EDGEWATER PARK, NJ – No arrests have been made and police are continuing their...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Two suspects charged in killing of N.J. man found shot in crashed car

Two Trenton residents were charged with murder in the killing of a man who was found fatally shot in a crashed vehicle last month in New Jersey’s capital city, authorities said Thursday. Quashawn Hightower, 23, and Desire Knighton, 21, also face counts of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder,...
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edgewater Park, NJ
Edgewater Park, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Willingboro, NJ
Willingboro, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Murder#Violent Crime
BET

New Jersey Man Gets 375 Years In Prison For ‘House Of Horrors’ Murders Over Facebook Post

A New Jersey man has reportedly been sentenced to 375 years in prison for three murders and three attempted murders stemming from a Facebook comment that made him angry. According to Law and Crime, 31-year-old Jeremy Arrington was sentenced to nearly four centuries in prison on Friday (April 8) by Judge Ronald Wigler over the 2016 fatal stabbings of 8-year-old Aerial Little Whitehurst, her brother Al-Jahon Whitehurst, 11, and the fatal shooting of Syasia McBorroughs, 23. Arrington also stabbed the 29-year-old mother of the two dead children and a twin 13-year-old brother and sister – who all survived the attack.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver Killed In Horrific Turnpike Crash Was 'Determined To Succeed'

The death of a 41-year-old Bayonne woman who was ejected then run over by a tractor trailer last weekend on the New Jersey Turnpike has left those who knew her reeling. Olga Armijo was heading north in a Toyota Corolla when she was struck by a Honda Accord around 4:15 a.m. Sunday, April 24 near milepost 105.9 in Newark, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
NEWARK, NJ
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
The Independent

Louisiana woman stabbed to death on Facebook Live

The horrifying stabbing murder of a Louisiana woman was streamed on Facebook Live for more than 15 minutes, according to police.Janice David, 34, was tied to a car’s steering wheel with jumper cables before being stabbed to death, authorities say.Police spokesperson Sgt L’Jean McKneely said that the man charged with the murder, Earl Lee Johnson, then attempted to set the vehicle on fire.The Advocate reported that someone who saw the stream on Facebook contacted the social media company, which in turn alerted Louisiana State Police. Law enforcement was alerted too late to save the victim’s life, but they did make...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Philadelphia

Gunman Shoots Man and Puppy Outside Philadelphia Home

A man is recovering while a puppy is fighting for her life after they were both shot while the victim was buying the dog outside of a Philadelphia home Tuesday night. The 27-year-old man was outside of a home on the 2600 block of North Warnock Street around 9 p.m. and speaking with a dog seller who was holding a Pit Bull. As the man was paying the seller, a gunman opened fire.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Law & Crime

‘I Hear You Are Looking for Me’: Handyman Charged with Murder for Allegedly Stabbing Married Mom 58 Times, Stuffing Body in Duffel Bag, and Leaving It Near Street Corner

Police in New York City have arrested a 44-year-old man on charges of murder, criminal tampering, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the death of a Queens mother, the NYPD announced early Thursday morning. David Bonola, 44, is the suspect who allegedly stabbed Orsolya Gaal, 51, nearly...
The Independent

Retrial to begin in Texas for man charged with killing 18

The retrial of a man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span is set to begin Monday, after the first jury to hear a case against him deadlocked.Billy Chemirmir, 49, faces life in prison without parole if he's convicted of capital murder in the smothering of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. Prosecutors have said he followed the widow home from Walmart, killed her, and stole her jewelry and cash.Chemirmir faces capital murder charges in all 18 of the women's deaths — 13 in Dallas County and five in nearby Collin County. However, he's...
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

88K+
Followers
52K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy