Lacey Township Crime Report, DWI, Mischief, Cat Thieves

Two New York girls who were reported missing earlier this month have been found safe in the Hudson Valley, according to a new report from the Bronx Times. Scarlett Rivera, age 14, and 13-year-old Mariah Sanchez were reported missing after they were last seen leaving their home in the Bronx at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, according to the New York City Police Department.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO